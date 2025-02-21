BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Breaking: Mini delays EV production at Oxford
UP NEXT
BMW Neue Klasse platform to reduce price of EVs and add range

Breaking: Mini delays EV production at Oxford

Electric Cooper and Aceman models, currently built in China, were due to start rolling out of UK plant next year

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
21 February 2025

Electric car production at Mini’s Oxford plant has been delayed for an unconfirmed amount of time, with the worldwide slowdown of EV sales blamed.

The decision was confirmed to Autocar this evening by Mini parent company BMW Group. The German firm previously announced all non-Chinese market production of the electric Mini Cooper and Mini Aceman would move to Oxford from China in 2026.

More than £600 million has already been spent readying the factory, and the nearby Swindon body pressing plant, for electric car production. That money has chiefly funded an extension of the body shop, the construction of a new area for battery installation and new logistics facilities - the latter already built.

Related articles

A spokesperson said: “Given the multiple uncertainties facing the automotive industry, the BMW Group is currently reviewing the timing for reintroducing battery-electric Mini production in Oxford.”

The spokesperson added that a previously announced government grant - of an unspecified amount – that was to be invested into the plant on top of BMW Group's cash will now not be taken.

In 2024, electric vehicle sales in Europe stalled, with their market share slightly shrinking from 15.7% in 2023 to 15.4%, according to figures from Jato Dynamics. It attributed the slump to the withdrawal of incentives, as well as their high average price.

The slump was highlighted further as petrol models rose from a market share of 47.9% to 48.4% and hybrids grew from 9.9% to 11.8%.

Such is the slowdown of electric cars, car makers have already begun to rewrite their previously confirmed all-electric timelines. The likes of Mercedes-Benz and Audi, for example, have extended the lives of some hybrid models in the face of falling EV sales.

Mini Oxford employs some 4000 workers and produces cars for markets across the globe including the UK. It currently builds petrol-engined versions of the new Cooper and from 2030 was due to switch to 100% EV production.

Previously announced plans for the plant targetted a top-end output of 200,000 cars of both types annually between 2026 and 2030.

The plant began producing the BMW Group’s first Mini in 2000 and 19 years later built the electric version of the last-generation hatch. At its peak, that car accounted for a quarter of the plant’s output last year, making it the UK’s biggest producer of EVs. 

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

Advertisement

Latest business news

mini oxford 1

Breaking: Mini delays EV production at Oxford

Breaking: Mini delays EV production at Oxford
Mercedes Maybach S Class front quarter
A fall in sales of 'top-end' models such as Maybachs was a big contributor to Mercedes' woes
Mercedes adjusts strategy as it braces for 2025 profit drop
Mercedes adjusts strategy as it braces for 2025 profit drop
Ford Explorer front quarter tracking
Entry-level Ford Explorer is priced from £39,875 so just avoids the ECS, but extras push it over the £40k threshold
Industry backlash as average EV breaks luxury car tax threshold
Industry backlash as average EV breaks luxury car tax threshold
Gordon Murray T50S Niki Lauda Goodwood front quarter
Launch of more hardcore T50S clears the way for new bespoke commissions
Gordon Murray Group announces new Special Vehicles arm
Gordon Murray Group announces new Special Vehicles arm
Fiat Olivier Francois
Fiat was 'starving for love' – now it's got it
Fiat was &#039;starving for love&#039; – now it&#039;s got it

View all business news

Read our review

Car review
01 Mini Cooper E Electric 2024 review lead driving front

Mini Cooper E and SE review

Mini's fourth-generation supermini icon reaches for sleeker looks, extra range and the latest digital technology

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Peugeot 5008 hybrid front three quarter lead
Peugeot 5008
6
Peugeot 5008
Seat Ateca dynamic lead
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
9
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review

View all car reviews