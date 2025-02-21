Breaking: Mini delays EV production at Oxford

Electric car production at Mini’s Oxford plant has been delayed for an unconfirmed amount of time, with the worldwide slowdown of EV sales blamed.

The decision was confirmed to Autocar this evening by Mini parent company BMW Group. The German firm previously announced all non-Chinese market production of the electric Mini Cooper and Mini Aceman would move to Oxford from China in 2026.

More than £600 million has already been spent readying the factory, and the nearby Swindon body pressing plant, for electric car production. That money has chiefly funded an extension of the body shop, the construction of a new area for battery installation and new logistics facilities - the latter already built.

A spokesperson said: “Given the multiple uncertainties facing the automotive industry, the BMW Group is currently reviewing the timing for reintroducing battery-electric Mini production in Oxford.”

The spokesperson added that a previously announced government grant - of an unspecified amount – that was to be invested into the plant on top of BMW Group's cash will now not be taken.

In 2024, electric vehicle sales in Europe stalled, with their market share slightly shrinking from 15.7% in 2023 to 15.4%, according to figures from Jato Dynamics. It attributed the slump to the withdrawal of incentives, as well as their high average price.

The slump was highlighted further as petrol models rose from a market share of 47.9% to 48.4% and hybrids grew from 9.9% to 11.8%.

Such is the slowdown of electric cars, car makers have already begun to rewrite their previously confirmed all-electric timelines. The likes of Mercedes-Benz and Audi, for example, have extended the lives of some hybrid models in the face of falling EV sales.

Mini Oxford employs some 4000 workers and produces cars for markets across the globe including the UK. It currently builds petrol-engined versions of the new Cooper and from 2030 was due to switch to 100% EV production.

Previously announced plans for the plant targetted a top-end output of 200,000 cars of both types annually between 2026 and 2030.

The plant began producing the BMW Group’s first Mini in 2000 and 19 years later built the electric version of the last-generation hatch. At its peak, that car accounted for a quarter of the plant’s output last year, making it the UK’s biggest producer of EVs.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.