How a Labour government would drive to zero transport emissions

During the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, the majority of the world’s car manufacturers failed to back a deal to eliminate new car emissions by 2040.
Signatures missing from the deal included the BMW Group, Renault Group, Hyundai Motor Group, Stellantis, Toyota and the Volkswagen Group, while countries including China, France, Germany and the US also failed to sign the pledge.
According to Jim McMahon, Labour’s shadow transport secretary, the Conservative government cutting domestic air taxes prior to the conference meant the UK (which did sign the pledge) “went into COP26 with a very weak position” to start negotiations.
“The opportunity was there for the government to use the Spending Review before COP26 to lay the foundations, but we didn’t really see that,” the MP for Oldham West and Royton in Lancashire told us. “What has the government been doing to support building new battery plants in the UK? What have they been doing to support the building of new hydrogen facilities and investing in the technology early to stabilise the price so that people have confidence to buy the technology and develop it?”
We put it to McMahon – who is the son of a truck driver – that the government announced in August that it would consult on a £240 million fund to support future hydrogen facilities and launched in May a £1 billion Automotive Transformation Fund.
This is too little too late, according to Labour. A spokesman said: “It’s the very fact that they’ve been in power for 11 years and we’ve seen no real improvement or investment. This shows the problematic place we’re in as we attempt to tackle climate change and decarbonise the transport industry.”
McMahon added: “The government could have taken action and it has chosen not to. They then go to an international conference and unsurprisingly all the countries and manufacturers are saying ‘it’s not possible with the foundations that have been laid, we need more time’.”
McMahon warned that without sizeable government help, the UK’s automotive industry will be “miles behind and investment will go elsewhere” and claimed that the government is also not delivering on its promises to decarbonise bus fleets.
“Two years ago, Boris Johnson promised 4000 zero-emissions buses, and there isn’t a single one [of that batch] on the road. “We met with the main manufacturers – Switch Mobility, Alexander Dennis and Wrightbus – and they were saying they haven’t received a single order. Not only are there none on the roads, but there isn’t even one on the order books.
Brave, but foolish man. Not one thing in that article is likely to gain him one vote from an autocar reader, and the aim of getting the poor out of their private cars will cost them many more votes.
Public transport works in London (well it works better than the car does). As soon as you leave London it does not. And he wants another scrappage scheme, despite the fact that its pretty well accepted the last one wasnt great unless you were selling Korean cars.
But behind all his plans is spending more money. Money the Government does not have, and can only spnd after borrowing more, or taxing more, or both.
And even away from cars, he thinks its OK to allow the public ONE holiday a year, but business users must pay more,despite they are the ones generating the tax to fund his plans.
And yet his own families car is not an Ev, or a Plug in, or even a hybrid. Yet another politician who wants us to do as he says, not as he does. Hypocrite.
As we all know what a politician says they would do and what they actually do can be the exact opposite. Take his opening line for instance, the one about the current Gov giving the wrong message by reducing internal air duty. A few years back when SNP were wanting more powers from Westminster, one of the SNP's pledges was to reduce ( half ) Scottish air duties as they were causing our tourist industry to loose out. And what happened when they were re-elected and given more power? Duties were not reduced. And what happened after the latest Westminster budget when the SNP got in to bed with the Greens in order to form a majority at Holyrood? They complained any reduction in air duty meant more polution!
Regardless what party we're talking about ( LibDem student fees? ) the default position is that when you're in opposition, say you'll do the opposite of your opponent and when you're in power, you do the same. The above article is an interesting read but it's codswallop.