BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Major car firms fail to back COP26 EV pledge
UP NEXT
Hyundai to launch five-seat autonomous aircraft in 2028

Major car firms fail to back COP26 EV pledge

Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo sign zero-emission pledge at climate summit – but other key manufacturers decline
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
10 November 2021

Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, GM and Volvo are among the car firms who have backed a pledge made at the COP26 climate conference to eliminate new car emissions by 2040 – but most of the world’s largest manufacturers and a number of key countries haven’t backed the deal.

The declaration was agreed by attendees at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, and aims to help accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles. The non-binding pledge has been signed by groups including national, regional and local governments, car makers, fleet and mobility operators and investors in automotive manufacturers.

In the pledge, automotive manufacturers agree to “work towards” only selling fully zero-emission new cars and vans in “leading markets” by 2035 or sooner. 

Related articles

The governments who have signed the deal, which includes the United Kingdom, have agreed to work towards selling only zero-emission new cars and vans from 2035 in leading markets, and 2040 elsewhere. The UK has already committed to doing that by 2035.

However, most of the world’s leading car firms, including the BMW Group, Renault Group, Hyundai Motor Group, Stellantis, Toyota and the Volkswagen Group have not signed the deal, despite months of negotiations taking place.

China, France, Germany and the United States were among notable countries that did not sign the pledge, although a number of US states and cities did.

The Financial Times has reported that the failure of China, Germany and the US to back the pledge was a key reason some of the automobile manufacturers declined to, along with concerns about the speed of transition to zero-emission vehicles in several markets.

The car firms that have signed the deal are: Avera Electric Vehicles, BYD Auto, Etrio Automobiles, Ford, Gayam Motor Works, GM, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Mobi, Quantum Motors and Volvo Cars.

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Limited Edition 3dr
2014
£3,300
99,636miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
54,195miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2014
£3,600
60,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen Ds3 1.2 Puretech Dstyle Plus 3dr
2015
£3,600
63,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sri 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,769
87,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.3 Cdti Ecoflex Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,790
84,470miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,791
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,791
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Active 3dr
2014
£3,800
71,442miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 first drive review lead

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review
1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review
1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Christian Galea 10 November 2021

Interesting, Tesla didn't sign the pledge either...how come? 

d79m 10 November 2021

What the pledge to make all their cars emmision free by 2040?? Do you really wonder why they havent signed it? 

Latest Drives

1 Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 first drive review lead

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review
1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review
1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

View all latest drives