UK-made vehicles imported into the US will be hit with a reduced tariff of 10%, president Donald Trump has announced, but only for the first 100,000 cars exported - although "this is not final" prime minister Keir Starmer says.

It follows more than a month of negotiations between UK ministers and US officials after president Trump revealed sweeping levies on foreign-made products. This included a 25% tariff on new cars imported into the US. All levies were due to start on 1 April, but a 90-day reprieve was given so negotiations could take place.

Details on the new deal are currently sparse, but the US confirmed that the 10% tariff - which brings it in line with the levy on other foreign goods – will apply to "100,000 cars". This suggest anything over that number would be hit by the higher 25% figure. Previously, before Trump's March announcement, the tariff was 2.5%.

However, Starmer did confirm that "we have scope now to increase that quota - this is not final".

Last year the UK sent some 400,000 cars to the US market. The US is the British car industry's second largest export market, behind the EU, with 27% of all UK-made vehicles sent to the market in 2024, accounting for some £9bn a year.

On the new tariff, Starmer added: "That is a huge and important reduction."

No details were given on the proposed 25% tariff on car parts - which was due to begin in the coming months.

While details have yet to be fully confirmed, it is said also confirm new deals on food, chemicals, machinery and industry. Tariffs on steel and aluminum have been reduced to 0%.

The UK is the first nation/market to reach an agreement with the US following president Trump's tariff announcement in March. China is said to be the next, said the US.

Announcing the deal from the White House's Oval Office, president Trump said: "I’m thrilled to announce a breakthrough trade deal. The agreement with one our closest and most cherished allies.

"Final details are being written up and will be detailed in the coming weeks."

Without detailing, he added that the deal gets rid of many US to UK tariffs that “unfairly discriminated” against US. “They are opening up their country. Their current is a little closed," said Trump.

Starmer added: "This is a really fantastic historic day. A real tribute to the history we have of working together. This [deal] is going to boost trade."