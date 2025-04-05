BACK TO ALL NEWS
JLR pauses shipments to the US in response to new tariffs

British manufacturer says it's working to “address the new trading terms” for its biggest market

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 April 2025

JLR has paused shipments to the US as it works to “address the new trading terms” following the implementation of 25% import tariffs on all foreign cars.

“As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid to longer-term plans,” it said in a statement.

The British manufacturer's biggest market is the US, having recorded big increases in sales of the Solihull-built Range Rover and the Slovakian-made Land Rover Defender.

