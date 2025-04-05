JLR has paused shipments to the US as it works to “address the new trading terms” following the implementation of 25% import tariffs on all foreign cars.

“As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid to longer-term plans,” it said in a statement.

The British manufacturer's biggest market is the US, having recorded big increases in sales of the Solihull-built Range Rover and the Slovakian-made Land Rover Defender.