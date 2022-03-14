BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen Group revenue grows 12.3% despite big sales drop
UP NEXT
Ford Puma EV to be launched in 2024

Volkswagen Group revenue grows 12.3% despite big sales drop

The firm sold 2.3 million fewer vehicles than in pre-pandemic 2019 but doubled year-on-year operating profits
News
3 mins read
14 March 2022

The Volkswagen Group’s profits grew in 2021, despite a significant decrease in vehicle sales exacerbated by semiconductor shortages and the pandemic. 

The firm, whose car brands include Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat, sold a total of 8.6 million vehicles in 2021, a drop of 6.3% year on year and 2.3 million fewer than in pre-pandemic 2019. 

In contrast, the group’s sales revenue rose 12.3% to €250.9 billion (£209.4bn) and operating profit almost doubled to €20 billion (£16.4bn). Overall earnings for the group before tax increased by 72.5% to €20.1bn (£16.8bn). 

Related articles

“Over the past two years, we have learned to better mitigate the impact of crises on our company, said Volkswagen Group chief financial officer Arno Antlitz. I am confident that we will make the best possible use of these experiences to stay on track in these difficult times. 

“In 2021, we enhanced our overall robustness by achieving better margins, reducing overhead costs, lowering our break-even and keeping [capital expenditure] discipline. Our rewards were solid results and cash flows.

“At the same time, we made no compromise when it comes to future investments and moved ahead in becoming a sustainable, software-driven mobility provider.”

Much of the Volkswagen Group’s growth has been attributed to its continued focus on electric models. Deliveries of the group’s electric models, including the Volkswagen ID, Audi E-tron and Porsche Taycan families, almost doubled in 2021 to 452,900 units. 

The group’s 25% share of battery-electric vehicles in Europe makes it the market leader. It finished 2021 in second place in the US, with a 7.5% share, and sold 92,700 EVs in China, which was four times as many as in 2020. 

The firm has suggested that sales will rise this year if ideal conditions are met, but expects the various problems that have affected the industry to continue. 

“The 2022 fiscal year will continue to be affected by shortfalls in supply due to the structural shortage of semiconductors. The supply of semiconductors is anticipated to improve in the second half of the year, compared with the first half,” said Volkswagen.

Assuming the pandemic does not “flare up” and parts become more abundant, the firm has projected that deliveries will increase by between 5% and 10% compared with 2021. Meanwhile, sales revenue is expected to rise by between 8% and 13%. 

Car Review
Volkswagen ID 3
1 VW ID 3 2021 road test review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was also a concern, the firm said. “At the time of preparing this outlook, there is a risk that the latest developments in the war in Ukraine will have a negative impact on the Volkswagen Group’s business,” it said. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review
jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review
1 Vauxhall Grandland GS Line PHEV 2022 UK drive lead

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 223i UK tracking front

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review
1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 VW ID 3 2021 road test review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3

How far does a car with the force of Volkswagen behind it move the needle on EV ownership?

Read our review
Back to top

“This may also result from bottlenecks in the supply chain. At the present time, it is not yet possible to conclusively assess the specific effects. Nor is it possible at this stage to predict with sufficient certainty to what extent a potential further escalation of the war in Ukraine will impact on the global economy and growth in the industry in fiscal year 2022.”

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review
jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review
1 Vauxhall Grandland GS Line PHEV 2022 UK drive lead

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 223i UK tracking front

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review
1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

View all latest drives