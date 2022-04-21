BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Honda e:Ny1 to spearhead push to meet UK EV sales mandate
UP NEXT
New 2022 BMW 7 Series revealed as larger, more luxurious flagship

New Honda e:Ny1 to spearhead push to meet UK EV sales mandate

Electric compact SUV is critical to meeting government legislation for 22% of sales to be fully electric in 2024
Jim Holder
News
3 mins read
21 April 2022

The success of the new Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV being launched next year will be critical to the firm hitting the government's upcoming zero-emissions targets.

The e:Ny1 - named as such during a global presentation by the manufacturer but expected to take a different name when it goes into production - is the company's first mainstream electric car, following on from the niche, Europe-only Honda E. It is similar in size to the Honda HR-V but sits on a bespoke electric platform.

Talking about its launch in 2023, Honda's head of cars in the UK, Rebecca Adamson, said: "It is our first mainstream EV offering. The Honda E has been a great showpiece, but this car will take our BEV ambitions to a new level. It will offer more range and a more usable set-up, and it is critical for us to hit our targets."

Related articles

Under government proposals, manufacturers will need at least 22% of all car sales to be zero-emission vehicles by 2024, rising to 80% in 2030 and 100% in 2035.

Government plans: what percentage of zero-emission new cars and when

2024: 22% 2025: 28% 2026: 33% 2027: 38% 2028: 52% 2029: 66%
2030: 80% 2031: 84% 2032: 88% 2033: 92% 2034: 96% 2035: 100%

"The targets are being set for the right reasons, and it is down to us to hit them. They are the right thing to do," said Adamson, when asked if she supported the legislation. "In that regard, e:Ny1 is arriving at exactly the right time. We have a target to hit for 2024, and it arrives at exactly the right time for us to start building the order banks so that we go into that year on the front foot."

Honda's managing director in the UK, Jean-Marc Streng, added that Honda's focus on profitability over sales volume in recent years would also help it make the transition for electric sales. In 2007, the firm sold more than 100,000 cars in the UK, but this year it expects to sell around 30,000 - while recording record profits.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Voyah FREE 2022 first drive review lead

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review
1 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai i30 Fastback DCT N Line 2022 review lead

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2022 UK first drive review lead

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review
1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Honda e 2020 road test review - hero front

Honda e

Honda has waited while the electric car segment has grown. Has it delayed too long?

Read our review
Back to top

"The government targets are based on percentages, so our focus on profit over volume means again that we will not have to force any EV sales in order to hit our required levels," he said. "In that regard, we see our size as an advantage: we can maintain our focus on profitable retail sales rather than having to force through other channels."

Adamson also dismissed concerns that the high average age of a Honda buyer - currently 64 - could be a concern as it begins to offer more fully electric cars.

"We've seen no signs at all that our loyal customer base are averse to new technology," she said. "When the Honda Jazz went from being sold as a manual - which 50% of customers optioned - to only automatic, the same queries were raised. It is now our best-selling car and loyalty is strong.

"Instead, I'd suggest that our reputation for reliability, innovation, integrity and trust will stand us in good stead. Our customers know our history of delivering on our promises, and I think it will make them more willing to embrace new technology."

Car Review
Honda e
Honda e 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Honda's retail share of the UK's hybrid-focused alternative-fuel vehicles market has grown at the second-fastest rate of any manufacturer this year, according to its own data, with only Toyota outstripping it. With the launch of the new Honda Civic this year, all its core models will be electrified.

Advertisement
Back to top

Honda has pledged to put 30 new EVs on sale by 2030 globally, as well as announcing that it will launch at least one new EV in partnership with Sony in 2025, and co-develop EVs with GM for the US market.

Used cars for sale

 Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£27,999
3,013miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£28,450
10,589miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£28,700
2,969miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£29,495
7,764miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£29,950
2,923miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£29,950
3,837miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£29,950
4,684miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£29,950
832miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£29,950
6,651miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Voyah FREE 2022 first drive review lead

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review
1 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai i30 Fastback DCT N Line 2022 review lead

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2022 UK first drive review lead

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review
1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

View all latest drives