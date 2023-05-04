2023 Peugeot 2008 gains upgraded EV variant and styling refresh

The revised Peugeot 2008 will arrive later this year with a subtle styling change and a modified powertrain line-up, which includes a significant upgrade to its all-electric variant.

Set to open for order in the UK in the summer, the latest 2008 has a wider, more aggressive front end featuring the new Peugeot badge, black bumper inserts and updated lights inspired by the Peugeot 508.

The biggest changes come beneath, with the 2008 receiving a powertrain overhaul. Petrol and electric power are both available from launch, while a hybrid variant will arrive in 2024.

Its petrol selection consists of two Puretech 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines, making 98bhp and 127bhp, with a choice of an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission.

The late-arriving hybrid combines a Puretech engine with an electric motor to produce a total of 136bhp. It features a battery that's able to recharge at low speeds around town.

Peugeot says this model is 15% more efficient for fuel consumption compared with the previous hybrid and that the powertrain can operate “more than 50% of the time in electric mode” in urban environments.

The electric Peugeot e-2008 model gains a new, more powerful electric motor and a larger 54kWh battery - the same used in the revised Peugeot e-208. Power jumps up by 18% over the previous e-2008, with 153hp on tap.

Range also increases significantly from 214 miles to 252 miles, putting the e-2008 in direct competition with the Kia Niro EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric.

The EV can also be equipped with a 7.4kW or 11kW on-board charger. A 7.4kW home charger will take it from 0-80% in 7 hours and 30 minutes. When using a 100kW rapid charger, it can go from 0-80% in 30 minutes.

The new 2008 will be available with three specification levels; Active, Allure and GT. All three offer slightly different design features, with range-topping GT models sporting the most eye-catching design.