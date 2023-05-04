BACK TO ALL NEWS
2023 Peugeot 2008 gains upgraded EV variant and styling refresh
2023 Peugeot 2008 gains upgraded EV variant and styling refresh

The e-2008 now has a larger 54kWh battery, giving it 250 miles of range, and 153bhp at its disposal
4 May 2023

The revised Peugeot 2008 will arrive later this year with a subtle styling change and a modified powertrain line-up, which includes a significant upgrade to its all-electric variant. 

Set to open for order in the UK in the summer, the latest 2008 has a wider, more aggressive front end featuring the new Peugeot badge, black bumper inserts and updated lights inspired by the Peugeot 508

The biggest changes come beneath, with the 2008 receiving a powertrain overhaul. Petrol and electric power are both available from launch, while a hybrid variant will arrive in 2024.

Its petrol selection consists of two Puretech 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines, making 98bhp and 127bhp, with a choice of an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission.

The late-arriving hybrid combines a Puretech engine with an electric motor to produce a total of 136bhp. It features a battery that's able to recharge at low speeds around town. 

Peugeot says this model is 15% more efficient for fuel consumption compared with the previous hybrid and that the powertrain can operate “more than 50% of the time in electric mode” in urban environments. 

The electric Peugeot e-2008 model gains a new, more powerful electric motor and a larger 54kWh battery - the same used in the revised Peugeot e-208. Power jumps up by 18% over the previous e-2008, with 153hp on tap.

Range also increases significantly from 214 miles to 252 miles, putting the e-2008 in direct competition with the Kia Niro EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric

The EV can also be equipped with a 7.4kW or 11kW on-board charger. A 7.4kW home charger will take it from 0-80% in 7 hours and 30 minutes. When using a 100kW rapid charger, it can go from 0-80% in 30 minutes. 

The new 2008 will be available with three specification levels; Active, Allure and GT. All three offer slightly different design features, with range-topping GT models sporting the most eye-catching design. 

Standard equipment on all includes Peugeot’s iConnect infotainment system with a 10in touchscreen (which can be optionally upgraded to a more powerful i-Connect Advanced system) and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A suite of safety kit is also included on all models, including adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, lane-keeping assistance and blindspot monitoring. 

Peugeot hasn’t revealed pricing for the new 2008 yet, but petrol versions of the current car start at £24,295 and electric ones at £35,900. Expect the revised model to command a slight premium. 

The 2008 is an important car for Peugeot, having sold almost 700,000 times since its 2019 overhaul. It finished as Europe's best-selling B-segment SUV in 2021.

It's also a key model for the firm's ambitions in the EV market, with the electric version accounting for 17.4% of 2008 sales in 2022. 

