New 2023 Hyundai Kona EV grows to boost practicality

Crossover to be "upscaled" with new multi-powertrain platform based on learnings from Ionic 5 and 6
James Attwood, digital editor
18 January 2023

The new second-generation Hyundai Kona has been “taken to the next level” through a focus on the electric version and learnings from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Already on sale in Korea and due to arrive in Europe this summer, the new Kona arrives just six years after the original. It will continue to be offered with petrol, hybrid and electric versions – but while the first-gen version was developed as an ICE car, the EV was the priority for the new model.

The EV accounted for around 40 per cent of first-gen Kona sales in Europe, and with the continent moving to electric cars that ratio will increase sharply in future. Hyundai design chief Sang-Yup Lee said the focus was on ‘upscaling’ the car in both size and quality.

The Peugeot 2008 rival switches to a new multi-powertrain platform, and has grown substantially – Hyundai refers to it as being ‘upscaled’. At 4355mm the new Kona is 175m longer than its predecessor; it is also 25mm wider and 20mm higher, while the wheelbase has been stretched by 60mm. That makes it slightly smaller than the closely related Kia Niro EV, leaving the Bayon as the smallest SUV in Hyundai’s line-up.

The bodywork has been honed for aerodynamic efficiency using lessons learned from the development of the Ioniq 6, while on the EV model the light bar thart runs across the front features the pixel design elements that are a signature of Hyundai’s EVs, and were first seen on the Ioniq 5. Tyres will range in size from 18 to 19 inches.

The larger platform also means there is considerably greater interior room, with a major focus to increase the perceived quality of the trim and materials. The EV features a flat floor – rare in a multi-powertrain machine – allowing for a large centre console and ‘curveless’ bench seat in the rear. The boot has grown by 92 litres to 466 litres.

The driver controls have been relocated to from the centre console to a steering column stalk, while the dashboard features a pair of 12.3in screens. There is also an optional 12in head-up display.

The Kona EV will be offered with two powertrains: the Standard version has a 154bhp motor and 48.4kWh battery (up from 134bhp and 39kWh), while the Long Range model retains a 65.4kWh motor but with its output raised by 13bhp to 214bhp.

The Standard model has an estimated official range of 212 miles, raising to 304 for the Long Range model. That is a small increase on the previous Kona, despite the new car being larger and more powerful, helped by a claimed energy efficiency of 4.1 miles per kWh in Long Range mode. Hyundai has yet to disclose exact charging speeds, but says a 10-80 per cent charge will take 40 minutes. It retains a 400V architecture.

Hyundai has yet to give performance details for the Kona EV, and has not given details about European-spec powertrains for the ICE and HEV versions. 

All three powertrain variants will be offered with an N Line trim featuring sporty styling elements – but there are currently no plans for a new version of the high-performance Kona N, with the firm instead focused on the forthcoming Ioniq 5 N.

The Kona will be produced in both South Korea and the Czech Republic, with the latter set to provide all UK models for the first time. The ICE and HEV versions will arrive in the coming months, with the Kona EV due to reach the UK in late summer.

UK pricing and specifications have yet to be finalised, but it is understood petrol models will start from around £22,000, rising to around £35,000 for the EV.

Hyundai design chief shares his favourite Kona highlights

Dashboard: “The interior really shows what we mean by ‘upscale’. We used two 12.3in screens to create a panoramic display screen, which is really important with our infotainment system.”

Front light bar: “The seamless surround for the lights is one piece. That’s a very expensive execution, especially for this segment. It makes the surface so clean and uninterrupted.”

Seats: “The interior space of a car is becoming a new living space – so let’s do the interior more like furniture rather than traditional automotive design. It’s furniture, but everything is functional.”

Aerodynamics: “The front is really about aerodynamics and we developed it in the wind tunnel. It’s very smooth and sleek, with a drag coefficient of 0.26. We’ve been able to apply lessons from the Ioniq 6 to other vehicles – and the Kona is one of them.”

Centre console: “Moving the driving selector to the steering wheel frees up the central storage space and creates a lot of really useful space.”

Bodywork: “The side is not so critical for aero, so we could play with the sharpness. It’s like Jekyll and Hyde with the volume of the surface.”

jason_recliner 18 January 2023
These look BRILLIANT.
gavsmit 20 December 2022

Very nice.

It will be interesting to see how much the eventual price of the new model leaps from the current overpriced, compromised, long-in-the-tooth version.

 

