New 2023 Hyundai Kona EV grows to boost practicality

The new second-generation Hyundai Kona has been “taken to the next level” through a focus on the electric version and learnings from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Already on sale in Korea and due to arrive in Europe this summer, the new Kona arrives just six years after the original. It will continue to be offered with petrol, hybrid and electric versions – but while the first-gen version was developed as an ICE car, the EV was the priority for the new model.

The EV accounted for around 40 per cent of first-gen Kona sales in Europe, and with the continent moving to electric cars that ratio will increase sharply in future. Hyundai design chief Sang-Yup Lee said the focus was on ‘upscaling’ the car in both size and quality.

The Peugeot 2008 rival switches to a new multi-powertrain platform, and has grown substantially – Hyundai refers to it as being ‘upscaled’. At 4355mm the new Kona is 175m longer than its predecessor; it is also 25mm wider and 20mm higher, while the wheelbase has been stretched by 60mm. That makes it slightly smaller than the closely related Kia Niro EV, leaving the Bayon as the smallest SUV in Hyundai’s line-up.

The bodywork has been honed for aerodynamic efficiency using lessons learned from the development of the Ioniq 6, while on the EV model the light bar thart runs across the front features the pixel design elements that are a signature of Hyundai’s EVs, and were first seen on the Ioniq 5. Tyres will range in size from 18 to 19 inches.

The larger platform also means there is considerably greater interior room, with a major focus to increase the perceived quality of the trim and materials. The EV features a flat floor – rare in a multi-powertrain machine – allowing for a large centre console and ‘curveless’ bench seat in the rear. The boot has grown by 92 litres to 466 litres.

The driver controls have been relocated to from the centre console to a steering column stalk, while the dashboard features a pair of 12.3in screens. There is also an optional 12in head-up display.