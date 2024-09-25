Could India displace China as a more benign global EV leader?

Earlier this month, Tata Motors said it would build electric cars with its better-known subsidiary JLR at a plant in Gujarat, India, for export globally.

The resulting models from both brands will arrive next year, based on JLR’s EMA EV platform, which will also underpin smaller Range Rover models, including the electric follow-up to the Evoque.

Meanwhile, Ford announced that it was going to restart production at its previously mothballed Chennai facility. Rather than trying to revive its ill-fated Indian-market adventures, Ford said cars built there would be exported.