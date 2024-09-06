BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: JLR to launch new Indian-built model that sits on Tata platform
UP NEXT
Genesis G80 EV gets more range, more room and Chauffeur Mode

JLR to launch new Indian-built model that sits on Tata platform

Architecture will also underpin "high-end" Tata model; both cars will be exported to other markets
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
6 September 2024

A new Indian-built JLR model based on a new platform being created by parent firm Tata Motors will be launched next year. 

Confirmed by Tata Group boss Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the platform will also underpin a “high-end” Tata model.

Both will be built in an all-new factory in India, and there are plans to export them to other markets.

Related articles

“We’re able to bring the cost attitude of Tata Motors with the design sophistication of JLR,” Chandrasekaran told Autocar India. “Then you get the benefit occurring for both in two different ways and the volumes go up, which justifies the investment that goes into the platform.” 

He added: “We have bigger aspirations, both for JLR and Tata Motors.” 

He stopped short of confirming which badge the new JLR model would wear, or what would power it, but it is not expected to be electrified given India’s dependency on combustion engines.

As such, it is also likely to initially be sold exclusively in Asian markets, with a strong business case needed before exports to regions where JLR is pushing electrification are considered.

When approached for a response, JLR told Autocar that it does not comment on future products.

JLR already builds cars in India, opening its Prune factory in 2011, and this now assembles Land Rovers and Range Rovers from knock-down kits for the local market.

This is the latest JLR model to be built in India, the brand having started producing cars back in 2011; the country's Pune factory now builds the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport for the local market from knock-down kits.

The British company made the move to fulfil growing demand from Asian and particularly Chinese customers. China was JLR’s biggest retail market last year, recording 104,123 sales.

That demand has also seen JLR revive the Freelander moniker, which will spawn a range of  plug-in hybrid and electric cars built by Chery JLR in China. That powertrain mix means export plans have already been tabled.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Ford Puma front three quarter
Ford Puma
8
Ford Puma
Toyota Prius review 2024 01 front action
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius
MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster
Renault Symbioz review front three quarter
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz

View all car reviews

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

Mercedes-Benz A Class 2.0 A180d AMG Line (Executive) 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£23,498
12,314miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Crossland X 1.2 Elite Euro 6 5dr
2018
£9,998
23,837miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2020
£9,998
16,539miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo Elite Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£12,698
59,469miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line S DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£20,998
10,706miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£7,998
24,199miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Volkswagen POLO 1.0 TSI Life Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,888
33,078miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo Elite Nav Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,698
28,579miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Viva 1.0i SE Euro 6 5dr (a/c)
2017
£6,498
26,777miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Ford Puma front three quarter
Ford Puma
8
Ford Puma
Toyota Prius review 2024 01 front action
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius
MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster
Renault Symbioz review front three quarter
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz

View all car reviews