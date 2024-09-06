A new Indian-built JLR model based on a new platform being created by parent firm Tata Motors will be launched next year.

Confirmed by Tata Group boss Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the platform will also underpin a “high-end” Tata model.

Both will be built in an all-new factory in India, and there are plans to export them to other markets.

“We’re able to bring the cost attitude of Tata Motors with the design sophistication of JLR,” Chandrasekaran told Autocar India. “Then you get the benefit occurring for both in two different ways and the volumes go up, which justifies the investment that goes into the platform.”

He added: “We have bigger aspirations, both for JLR and Tata Motors.”

He stopped short of confirming which badge the new JLR model would wear, or what would power it, but it is not expected to be electrified given India’s dependency on combustion engines.

As such, it is also likely to initially be sold exclusively in Asian markets, with a strong business case needed before exports to regions where JLR is pushing electrification are considered.

When approached for a response, JLR told Autocar that it does not comment on future products.

JLR already builds cars in India, opening its Prune factory in 2011, and this now assembles Land Rovers and Range Rovers from knock-down kits for the local market.

This is the latest JLR model to be built in India, the brand having started producing cars back in 2011; the country's Pune factory now builds the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport for the local market from knock-down kits.

The British company made the move to fulfil growing demand from Asian and particularly Chinese customers. China was JLR’s biggest retail market last year, recording 104,123 sales.

That demand has also seen JLR revive the Freelander moniker, which will spawn a range of plug-in hybrid and electric cars built by Chery JLR in China. That powertrain mix means export plans have already been tabled.