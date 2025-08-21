It's time to submit your nominations for the Autocar Drivers of Change: New Talent awards - ahead of entries closing on 10 September.

Held in association with the SMMT, the second running of the Drivers of Change awards will celebrate individuals who are either apprentices or in the first two years of their career, and the company that's doing the most to support them.

The goal of Drivers of Change is to celebrate the automotive industry as a place where you can have a thriving career irrespective of your background and to promote the industry as a great place to work for those from all different backgrounds.

For the New Talent edition, that can be as simple as having started and made an impact in a first role in the industry. We will name the stand-out stars, and the company that is doing the most to support new talent, in a ceremony at Stellantis's UK headquarters in Coventry on 13 November.

We encourage you to spread the word and consider nominating anyone from your wider organisation – no matter which sector of the automotive industry – who meets these broad criteria and has a compelling story to tell.

Entries are now open - submit your nomination here.

There will be no specific categories in which to enter and anyone named on our list can call themselves an Autocar Driver of Change. Earlier this year, 40 individuals were named in the inaugural Autocar Drivers of Change for their work mainly in DEI initiatives, in a ceremony at the SMMT headquarters in February.

This forms part of a refreshed calendar of events at Autocar. Each spring we will continue to host Autocar Great Women, which every other year will celebrate Rising Stars. Drivers of Change will follow a similar cadence in this new autumn slot, where it will remain in future years.