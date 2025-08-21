BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Drivers of Change: New Talent 2025 - last chance for nominations
UP NEXT
New Kia EV5 on sale now with 329 miles of range for £39,295

Drivers of Change: New Talent 2025 - last chance for nominations

New awards will celebrate rising automotive talent from under-represented backgrounds

Autocar
News
2 mins read
1 September 2025

It's time to submit your nominations for the Autocar Drivers of Change: New Talent awards - ahead of entries closing on 10 September.

Held in association with the SMMT, the second running of the Drivers of Change awards will celebrate individuals who are either apprentices or in the first two years of their career, and the company that's doing the most to support them.

The goal of Drivers of Change is to celebrate the automotive industry as a place where you can have a thriving career irrespective of your background and to promote the industry as a great place to work for those from all different backgrounds.

For the New Talent edition, that can be as simple as having started and made an impact in a first role in the industry. We will name the stand-out stars, and the company that is doing the most to support new talent, in a ceremony at Stellantis's UK headquarters in Coventry on 13 November.

We encourage you to spread the word and consider nominating anyone from your wider organisation – no matter which sector of the automotive industry – who meets these broad criteria and has a compelling story to tell. 

Entries are now open - submit your nomination here.

There will be no specific categories in which to enter and anyone named on our list can call themselves an Autocar Driver of Change. Earlier this year, 40 individuals were named in the inaugural Autocar Drivers of Change for their work mainly in DEI initiatives, in a ceremony at the SMMT headquarters in February. 

This forms part of a refreshed calendar of events at Autocar. Each spring we will continue to host Autocar Great Women, which every other year will celebrate Rising Stars. Drivers of Change will follow a similar cadence in this new autumn slot, where it will remain in future years. 

Advertisement

Latest business news

DOC 2025 1920 x 1080 Screen size smaller file

Drivers of Change: New Talent 2025 - last chance for nominations

Drivers of Change: New Talent 2025 - last chance for nominations
Denis Le Vot Dacia 9
Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot steps down after four years
Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot steps down after four years
exhaust fumes
The lasting impact of the Dieselgate scandal
The lasting impact of the Dieselgate scandal
Chapman Production Centre
Lotus to cut 550 more UK jobs amid Hethel uncertainty
Lotus to cut 550 more UK jobs amid Hethel uncertainty
UK car production rises as home and export markets bounce back
UK car production rises as home and export markets bounce back

View all business news

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used BMW 5 Series 2010-2017 cars for sale

 BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 520d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£12,490
60,504miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 520d M Sport Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£8,995
108,747miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d M Sport Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£14,500
60,917miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d SE Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£13,790
69,200miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 5 Series 3.0 523i SE Steptronic Euro 5 4dr
2010
£11,995
64,141miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d SE Touring Euro 5 5dr
2012
£7,750
53,600miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d M Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£10,275
65,293miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 5 Series 4.4 550i V8 M Sport Auto Euro 5 4dr
2012
£12,500
74,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 520d SE Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,795
88,734miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 2020 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Amarok dynamic tracking
Volkswagen Amarok
7
Volkswagen Amarok
Mercedes AMG CLE 53 review 2025 001 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
Skoda Fabia
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
8
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
Cupra Ateca lead
Cupra Ateca
6
Cupra Ateca
Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review

View all car reviews