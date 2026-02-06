Stellantis shares plunge on £19bn cost of exiting US EV programmes

Shares in Stellantis plunged 23% in morning trading today (6 February) after the company announced unexpectedly high writedowns of €22.2 billion (£19.3bn) to reverse out of US-based EV programmes.

Explaining the writedowns in the company’s 2025 financial results, CEO Antonio Filosa took aim at the previous leadership under Carlos Tavares, saying they “reflect the cost of over-estimating the pace of the energy transition” and “the impact of previous poor operational execution”.