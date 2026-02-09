Plug-in hybrids are on a tear in the UK, their sales rising 35% last year to capture a record 11% of the market, but a host of questions remain about the drivetrain’s long-term viability.

The PHEV has long been seen as a useful bridge between the ease of ICE cars and the refinement and emissions reduction of EVs, with new models having an electric-only driving range of 80 miles or more.