Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) posted pre-tax losses of £310 million in the final three months of 2025 due to the impact of the devastating cyber attack, the struggling Chinese market and US tariffs, but chief executive PB Balaji says he is confident of “building our business back stronger”.
The British firm, owned by India’s Tata Group, was hit by a cyber attack in August 2025 that took most of its systems offline and forced the firm to halt production until early October. While the main shutdown occurred in the previous financial quarter – when JLR posted losses of £485m – the impact continued into the final three months of the year.
Autocar Registration Block
Already registered? Login
Register for free to access this article
- Instant access to all Autocar Business news
- Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here
Join the debate
Add your comment
Does anyone actually believe this tripe? JLR has serious underlying issues - the main two being a crazy policy of competing with itself (Defender sales have been at the expense of Discovery ones) and its failure to fill the 'lower' market, such as a baby Defender. Yes, it's coming (has been for a longggggg time!), but it will be overpriced. Then there's the joke which is Jaguar. JLR is simply never going to get its investment in that garish monstrosity back.
"JLR didn’t resume full production until mid-November and said there were ongoing delays in restoring vehicle distribution to normal levels. The firm was then hit by the threat of heavy tariffs on imports into the crucial US market. At the same time, JLR says its revenues were negatively affected by the planned winding down of old Jaguar models ahead of the marque's relaunch as an electric-only premium brand"
What??? The tariffs were a threat, not an actuality, and as for the 'planned winding down' (!!!!) it was their planning! Analysts will see through this word salad and wonder if JLR has a future at all. Jaguar certainly does...in the hands of Chery!