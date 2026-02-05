Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) posted pre-tax losses of £310 million in the final three months of 2025 due to the impact of the devastating cyber attack, the struggling Chinese market and US tariffs, but chief executive PB Balaji says he is confident of “building our business back stronger”.

The British firm, owned by India’s Tata Group, was hit by a cyber attack in August 2025 that took most of its systems offline and forced the firm to halt production until early October. While the main shutdown occurred in the previous financial quarter – when JLR posted losses of £485m – the impact continued into the final three months of the year.