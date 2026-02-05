Volvo boss Håkan Samuelsson insists the firm is on track to return to growth this year after sales and profits fell in 2025, which he called “one of the most challenging years for both Volvo Cars and the industry”.
The Swedish firm posted an operating income (EBIT) of £24.51 million (SEK 0.89 billion) in 2025, a huge 99% fall on the record £1.82bn (SEK 22.3bn) it posted in 2024. Notably, that was hit by a sharp fall in revenue in the final three months of the year.
