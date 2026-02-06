BACK TO ALL NEWS
Toyota names financial boss as new CEO of world's largest car firm

Kenta Kon named Toyota CEO, while incumbent Koji Sato moves into new role to strengthen industry partnerships

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
6 February 2026

Toyota’s chief financial officer, Kenta Kon, will be appointed the new president and CEO of the world’s largest car maker, in a move “intended to accelerate management decision-making in response to changes in the internal and external environment”.

Kon will replace Koji Sato, who has served as CEO for the past three years, on 1 April. Sato will move into a new role as chief industry officer, a position that Toyota said is focused on the “broader industry”. He will also serve as vice-chairman. Akio Toyoda, who served as CEO for 14 years before Sato, will remain as chairman.

