Toyota’s chief financial officer, Kenta Kon, will be appointed the new president and CEO of the world’s largest car maker, in a move “intended to accelerate management decision-making in response to changes in the internal and external environment”.

Kon will replace Koji Sato, who has served as CEO for the past three years, on 1 April. Sato will move into a new role as chief industry officer, a position that Toyota said is focused on the “broader industry”. He will also serve as vice-chairman. Akio Toyoda, who served as CEO for 14 years before Sato, will remain as chairman.