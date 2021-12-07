Peugeot to go all-electric in Europe from 2030

Peugeot will sell only electric cars in Europe from 2030 onwards, using four Stellantis EV platforms, Automotive News Europe reports.

The decision was confirmed to the news outlet by Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson, who added that the French brand would continue to produce ICE models for other international markets.

"As we move on to the new platforms – STLA Small, [STLA] Medium and [STLA] Large – by 2030 in Europe, all of our models will be electric," Jackson said. "But I still have to make sure I maintain internal-combustion offerings for my international customers."

Peugeot’s switch to battery power will come later than for other manufacturers under the Stellantis umbrella, with DS planning to switch in 2026, Alfa Romeo in 2027 and Opel/Vauxhall in 2028.

Fellow ex-PSA brand Citroën has yet to confirm a date for its final ICE models.

Jackson also confirmed that Peugeot's entire line-up will be electrified by 2024, with the next-generation 3008 SUV to follow the 208 supermini and 2008 crossover's lead in gaining an all-electric variant. Currently, 70% of the firm’s line-up is offered with an electrified powertrain.

Jackson also said that around 20% of 208 sales are all-electric, higher than its original projections of 10-15%, while the e-2008 is lagging just behind.

"The e-2008 is slightly less than the e-208, because it tends to be a first car, so customers are often looking to be able to travel long distances," Jackson told Automotive News Europe. "They're trying to decide if an electric car is appropriate for them."

The move comes as Stellantis ramps up its investment in electric technologies. This year, the group has announced a partnership with electronics giant LG to build a new EV battery factory in the US and confirmed that it will produce electric vans at Ellesmere Port in the UK.

In November, Stellantis outsold the Volkswagen Group for the first time since its inception, with a 21.0% market share. The 2008, 208 and Fiat 500 all appeared in the top five for sales figures.