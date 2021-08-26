BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Best-selling cars in Europe
UP NEXT
Used buying guide: Saab 9-5

Best-selling cars in Europe

The top two remains unchanged, with the Dacia Sandero and Volkswagen Golf still battling for first place
Autocar
News
4 mins read
26 August 2021

Electrified car ownership in Europe continued to grow in August as low- and zero-emissions models outsold diesel-engined cars for the first time.

Hybridplug-in hybrid and fully electric cars outsold diesels by 10,100 examples, which has been attributed to a shift in buying habits, according to automotive data firm Jato Dynamics. 

New car registrations dropped overall by 18% in August this year as total volume decreased to 713,714 for the lowest August figure since 2014.

Related articles

Year-to-date figures remain positive year-on-year, with 8,095,419 new cars registered, although this figure is still down 33% on 2019, with the global computer-chip shortage continuing to hold back the industry. 

“The chip shortage has been a major setback for OEMs still grappling with the effects of the pandemic,” said Jato. “Production issues and delays in the delivery of new cars have been damaging to sales and the lack of availability at dealerships is forcing many consumers to either look for used cars or simply delay their purchase.

“In usual circumstances, consumers may expect to wait lots of months for a new Ferrari, but they're now experiencing the same delay for regular models." 

Electrified cars are believed to be the drivers of growth in the industry, as they continue to perform well. EVs recorded their second-highest monthly market share in August, with 151,737 units registered for a year-on-year increase of 61%. 

EVs also outsold diesels for the first time ever in Europe in August, with models such as the Fiat 500, Peugeot e-208, Hyundai Kona Electric, Vauxhall Corsa-e, Kia e-Niro and Volkswagen ID 3 contributing to a strong monthly performance

“Although deals and incentives have played a significant part in boosting demand, we've seen a fundamental shift in buying habits as more appealing models have entered the market and consumers have become aware of the benefits attached to EVs,” said Jato.

The Ford Kuga topped the standings for plug-in hybrids, with 3512 sold, followed closely by the Mercedes-Benz GLC, which proved to be the highest-growing model by far in August, up 177% with 2670 sold. 

Here are the best-selling cars in Europe in June 2021:

Dacia Sandero 14,961, +8%

The Dacia Sandero is Britain's cheapest car and was Europe's most popular car in August, holding the top spot for a second consecutive month. It sports a stylish new look and is even packed with a few features that some would consider premium, including LED headlights and an infotainment touchscreen on higher trim levels. It uses the same basic platform as the latest Renault Clio, and its affordability has no doubt played a huge part in its roaring success.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes AMG GLE 63S 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 2021 UK review

1 Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK FD hero front

Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS frontrack

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 review

1 Ford Kuga Ecoblue MHEV 2021 UK first drive hero front

Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Toyota Yaris 2020 road test review - hero front

Toyota Yaris

Fourth-generation Yaris ups its scale and sporting quotient, but to what effect?

Read our review
Back to top

Volkswagen Golf 13,664, -38%

The latest-generation Volkswagen Golf arrived in Europe last summer. It retains second place in August, although its year-on-year sales are 38% lower than in 2020. The Golf has always been one of the region's best-selling cars, but it last month lost out on the top spot to the cheaper Sandero. New variants, including the GTI Clubsport and R, should help it solidify its strong position in future months.

Toyota Yaris 12,594, +18% 

The Toyota Yaris jumped up to third place from sixth for July sales, and keeps this position after a strong August performance. A total of 12,594 examples were purchased in Europe. Expect another strong performance next month, driven by demand for the attractive new Mk4 model's frugal hybrid powertrain and promise of reliability. Winning the gong for the European Car of the Year 2021 won’t hurt its chances, either.

Advertisement
Back to top

Dacia Duster 11,327, +4%

This Romanian value champion might not be as refined as other SUVs, but it's still holding its own in its segments, being refined, practical and affordable. Its new update should boost its appeal even further.

Volkswagen T-Roc 11,179, -6%

Volkswagen's strong performance continues with the T-Roc crossover and its characteristic blend of ergonomics and practicality in a small package.

Advertisement
Back to top

6. Fiat 500 10,996, +28%

Fiat's iconic supermini returns to the top 10 this month after 10,996 were sold across Europe. It provides a fine balance of performance, refinement and interior appeal.

Volkswagen Polo 10,283, -16%

A total of 10,283 Polos were sold in Europe in August. A new-look model was revealed back in April, with a front LED light strip and other Golf-inspired design features. Expect that to be just as popular, if not even more, than this current one.

Advertisement
Back to top

8 Toyota Corolla 9912, -11%

Built in Derbyshire, Toyota's family hatchback won Autocar's Best British Car award in 2020, thanks to its response, keen-handling and frugalality. It’s a hybrid with as broad a spread of dynamic qualities as any conventional car.

Hyundai Tucson 9739, +36%

The new Hyundai Tucson makes its second appearance in this chart, with 9739 examples sold in August. The SUV is the Korean firm's best-selling model in Europe, and it's no wonder that it has made an appearance in the top 10, because it offers both standout styling and an unusually wide variety of powertrains. 

Advertisement
Back to top

10 Ford Puma 9304, -16%

This compact crossover revived the name of an old Ford sports coupé and continues to retain its popularity. It's no wonder, as the Puma offers enjoyable driving dynamics for the segment and offers a number of different powertrains to suit most drivers. 

READ MORE

Car reviews

Top 10 Best Family Electric Cars 2021

New cars 2021: what's coming and when?

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Yaris 1.0 Vvt-i Icon 3dr
2015
£5,495
58,081miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Toyota Yaris 1.33 Vvt-i Icon+ 5dr
2014
£6,295
54,876miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Yaris 1.33 Vvt-i Icon 5dr
2015
£6,295
79,853miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Yaris 1.33 Vvt-i Trend 5dr
2014
£6,350
44,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Yaris 1.33 Vvt-i Icon 3dr
2015
£6,601
53,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Toyota Yaris 1.33 Vvt-i Sport 5dr
2015
£6,700
50,134miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Yaris 1.33 Vvt-i Icon 5dr
2016
£6,795
50,316miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Yaris 1.0 Vvt-i Icon 5dr
2016
£6,800
77,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Yaris 1.33 Vvt-i Icon 5dr
2015
£6,800
54,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
14
Add a comment…
LP in Brighton 27 August 2021

Am I the only one who finds this article hard to understand? There's a whole mix of figures variously ascribed to June 21, July 21, June YTD and July YTD - so it's hard to know what is being referred to. But assuming the top 10 list if for cars sold in June (or is it July?), then a single month figure is pretty much irrelevant for showing a trend, it's the year to date figure that counts. 

Also, is the UK included in this data? If so it's hard to understand why Autocar's favorite Fiesta fails even to make the top 10! 

Confused? Well I certainly am. 

Tristan Hunt-Walker 29 July 2021

Whilst the Dacia Sandero was the best selling supermini in Europe in June 2021, sales of the Vauxhall Corsa in the UK in June were 4x that of the entire Dacia brand.

xxxx 30 April 2021

So the number 1 seller, Golf 8, is finished is it, really, some people.

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes AMG GLE 63S 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 2021 UK review

1 Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK FD hero front

Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS frontrack

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 review

1 Ford Kuga Ecoblue MHEV 2021 UK first drive hero front

Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

View all latest drives