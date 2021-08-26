Best-selling cars in Europe

Electrified car ownership in Europe continued to grow in August as low- and zero-emissions models outsold diesel-engined cars for the first time.

Hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric cars outsold diesels by 10,100 examples, which has been attributed to a shift in buying habits, according to automotive data firm Jato Dynamics.

New car registrations dropped overall by 18% in August this year as total volume decreased to 713,714 for the lowest August figure since 2014.

Year-to-date figures remain positive year-on-year, with 8,095,419 new cars registered, although this figure is still down 33% on 2019, with the global computer-chip shortage continuing to hold back the industry.

“The chip shortage has been a major setback for OEMs still grappling with the effects of the pandemic,” said Jato. “Production issues and delays in the delivery of new cars have been damaging to sales and the lack of availability at dealerships is forcing many consumers to either look for used cars or simply delay their purchase.

“In usual circumstances, consumers may expect to wait lots of months for a new Ferrari, but they're now experiencing the same delay for regular models."

Electrified cars are believed to be the drivers of growth in the industry, as they continue to perform well. EVs recorded their second-highest monthly market share in August, with 151,737 units registered for a year-on-year increase of 61%.

EVs also outsold diesels for the first time ever in Europe in August, with models such as the Fiat 500, Peugeot e-208, Hyundai Kona Electric, Vauxhall Corsa-e, Kia e-Niro and Volkswagen ID 3 contributing to a strong monthly performance

“Although deals and incentives have played a significant part in boosting demand, we've seen a fundamental shift in buying habits as more appealing models have entered the market and consumers have become aware of the benefits attached to EVs,” said Jato.

The Ford Kuga topped the standings for plug-in hybrids, with 3512 sold, followed closely by the Mercedes-Benz GLC, which proved to be the highest-growing model by far in August, up 177% with 2670 sold.

Here are the best-selling cars in Europe in June 2021:

1 Dacia Sandero 14,961, +8%

The Dacia Sandero is Britain's cheapest car and was Europe's most popular car in August, holding the top spot for a second consecutive month. It sports a stylish new look and is even packed with a few features that some would consider premium, including LED headlights and an infotainment touchscreen on higher trim levels. It uses the same basic platform as the latest Renault Clio, and its affordability has no doubt played a huge part in its roaring success.