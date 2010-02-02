Video | Top tips for retail success in 2024

The start of a new year is naturally a time for reflection: taking stock of the year just gone, while also taking the opportunity to look forward, and make plans for the year ahead. That’s particularly important when things are tough or uncertain – as they have been in the automotive industry in recent times.

The team at heycar has a simple mission: help retailers reach more customers and sell more vehicles. And that’s why heycar has asked some of its closest partners across the industry to share their state-of-play for 2024.

In the video below, you can get some expert insight advice from the likes of CarSupermarket, Frosts Cars, Thurlow Nunn and Hendy about their objectives and expectations – including why it’s more important than ever to deliver more value to customers, why you should be focused on growing your business, and why customer acquisition and retention are the keys to unlocking it all.

heycar: delivering a wealth of used car insight

Owned by a consortium of major car manufacturers and insurance companies, heycar shook up the used car market when it launched in the UK in 2019. Whether through eCommerce or in-person sales, heycar offers buyers a simple and trustworthy experience that makes finding your next used car easier than ever.

Every car listed on heycar is under eight years old, has less than 100,000 miles on the clock and comes with a confidence-inspiring warranty. And to show unwavering dedication to quality, heycar even offers a 10-day money back guarantee.

For dealerships, heycar makes listing and selling your quality used stock easy. heycar’s platform also ensures your dealership gets information-rich leads, helping you to close more deals. heycar already hosts an inventory of thousands of quality used cars from automotive retailers nationwide.

Register your dealership and join heycar here

heycar: delivering a wealth of used car insight

That’s not all. Heycar also offers a wealth of industry-leading expertise through its Headlights report – delivering in-depth insight and analysis on the latest used car trends and must-know sales figures. We pulled out the six most essential stats from the August 2023 Headlights report here.