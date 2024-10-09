BACK TO ALL NEWS
JLR urges talks after getting dragged into EU-China tariff war

Prospect of China raising tariffs on EU-built Land Rovers could scupper firm's business in critical market

Nick Gibbs
News
3 mins read
9 October 2024

JLR has called for “continued dialogue between the European Union and China” after the UK carmaker was dragged into the tariff war with the threat of increased duties on its EU-built Land Rover Defender sold in China.

Chinese officials said this week the government was investigating raising tariffs on large combustion-engined cars imported from the EU.

The potential retaliation, sparked by the EU’s vote to apply 'anti-dumping' tariffs to Chinese-built EVs, would affect JLR’s second biggest-selling vehicle in China, the Land Rover Defender, as well as the Land Rover Discovery.

