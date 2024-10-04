BACK TO ALL NEWS
European Commission approves tariffs on Chinese EVs

Charges of up to 45% will be applied to Chinese electric cars for the next five years
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
4 October 2024

The European Commission has voted to make large tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars permanent.

In a statement released by the Commission, it said that it has “obtained the necessary support from [European Union] member states for the adoption of tariffs” and that it represents the next step in its investigation into the subsidisation of EVs by the Chinese government.

It added that the EU will work with Chinese authorities to develop an “alternative solution” but this would have to be “adequate in addressing the injurious subsidisation established by the Commission's investigation”.

The Commission introduced temporary tariffs on Chinese EVs in July, following an investigation that found the nation’s car industry benefits from “unfair subsidisation”.

