BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: JLR sales up 22% as Defender and Range Rover sales soar
UP NEXT
New 2024 Skoda Kodiaq ramps price up to £36,645

JLR sales up 22% as Defender and Range Rover sales soar

British brand expected to announce record profits in May after buoyant end to year
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
9 April 2024

JLR, formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover, sold 431,733 cars globally in the financial year ending 31 March 2024 – a rise of 22% on the previous 12-month period – as the British brand reduced an order backlog that grew to as high as 200,000 cars.

The company blamed the backlog on part shortages – especially chips – coupled with huge demand for the Land Rover Defender and new-generation Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models. 

Those models made up more than half (57%) of its retail (direct-to-customer) sales in the year to 31 March 2024, with a combined 244,443 cars sold. 

Related articles

The Defender – which now has a three-model line – was the brand’s best-seller with 114,646 sales, remarkably more than doubling (53.1%)

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

peugeot e 208 review 2024 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 review
6
Peugeot e-208 review
fiat 600e review 2024 01 front cornering
Fiat 600e
7
Fiat 600e
porsche taycan 4s review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan
Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade
toyota land cruiser review 2024 01 watersplash
Toyota Land Cruiser
9
Toyota Land Cruiser

View all car reviews