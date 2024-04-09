JLR sales up 22% as Defender and Range Rover sales soar

JLR, formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover, sold 431,733 cars globally in the financial year ending 31 March 2024 – a rise of 22% on the previous 12-month period – as the British brand reduced an order backlog that grew to as high as 200,000 cars.

The company blamed the backlog on part shortages – especially chips – coupled with huge demand for the Land Rover Defender and new-generation Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models.

Those models made up more than half (57%) of its retail (direct-to-customer) sales in the year to 31 March 2024, with a combined 244,443 cars sold.

The Defender – which now has a three-model line – was the brand’s best-seller with 114,646 sales, remarkably more than doubling (53.1%)