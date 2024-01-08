JLR order backlog cut to 148,000 as UK retail sales rocket 55%

JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) has cut its substantial order backlog to 148,000 as improved global supply has resulted in production being ramped up.

The majority of these cars (around 112,000, or 76%) are Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender models, JLR revealed today ahead of posting its full financial results for the third quarter of the 2023 financial year.

The British manufacturer has been hampered by chip and other component constraints, with its backlog hitting a high of 215,000 orders at the end of 2022.

These