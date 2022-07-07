BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
The top fastest-accelerating cars in the world 2022
The top fastest-accelerating cars in the world 2022

It's not all about top speed – reaching 60mph in under three seconds is a feat in itself
Autocar
News
6 mins read
7 July 2022

The world’s fastest-accelerating cars come in all shapes and sizes. From petrol to hybrid to electric, bare-bones sports cars to ludicrous saloons, they all show that there’s not a single formula for sub-three-second sprints to 60mph (or 62mph, which is the figure most manufacturers quote, as it equates almost exactly with 100km/h).

This list is based on manufacturers’ official claimed times, and only includes production cars that you can technically walk into a showroom and buy today. Modified models and track-only machines don’t make the grade. No one-foot rollout acceleration runs, either (sorry Tesla and Lucid). Didn’t manage less than three seconds? Then you aren’t on this list.

So sit tight as we lauch of the line and power through the fastest accelerating cars money can buy.

10. Ferrari 296 GTBFerrari F8 Tributo, Lamborghini Huracán Evo, McLaren 720S - 2.9s to 62mph

Breaking the three second barrier is no mean feat, and yet multiple cars can now claim to achieve it. In fact, the 2.9 second 0-62mph time appears to be something of a common thread, the suspicion being that this is about the limit for a mid-engined, rear-wheel drive car on road-biased tyres. The McLaren 720S and Ferrari F8 Tributo both take a pure internal combustion approach, both using a twin turbocharged V8, while the Lamborghini has its glorious, screaming naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10. The 296 GTB, however, gives us a glimpse of the future with its plug-in hybrid petrol-electric 3.0-litre V6, which at 819bhp is the most powerful of the lot.

9. Ariel Atom 4, Koenigsegg Regera, McLaren 765LT, Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Radical SR8, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Lamborghini Aventador 780-4 Ultimae - 2.8s

When it comes to hitting 62mph from standstill in 2.8 seconds, then you’re rather spoiled for choice. Not only that, but our list of contenders shows that there are several ways to skin a (startled) cat. The lightweight, track special vibe is taken care of by the skeletal Ariel Atom 4 and Le Mans-refugee Radical SR8, while at the other end of the spectrum is the luxurious yet ludicrously fast all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S. And then there’s the true, blood blood supercars in the form of the hybrid Koenigsegg Regera, the hardcore McLaren 765 LT and the Lamborghini Aventador, which can hit this target time in both stripped-out SVJ and more civilised 780-4 Ultimae guises.

8. Caterham 620R, 2.79s to 60mph

All Caterhams feel insanely fast by their very nature, but the 620R backs up the impression it gives with actual statistics. Powered by a 310bhp supercharged 2.0-litre Ford engine and featuring a six-speed sequential gearbox, it's arguably the most extreme Seven ever to wear a number plate. It's place in this list is a little cheeky, however, as it's quoted time of 2.79 seconds is little too specific (most would round-up or down to a tenth of a second), plus it's a 0-60mph sprint rather than 0-62mph.

7. Porsche 911 Turbo S (992) (0-62mph), Radical RXC GT (0-60mph)  - 2.7s

Again, it's two very different takes on the performance car template that feature in the 2.7 seconds club, even if one hits stops the clock travelling at 62mph and the other and 60mph. The latest 911 Turbo S relies on a 642bhp twin-turbocharged flat-six, plus exceptional traction from its four-wheel drive transmisson and rear-engined weight distribution. It also needs the launch control-equipped Sport Chrono Pack. By contrast, the Radical is essentially a race car for the road, complete with its 900kg of downforce capability. Underneath bodywork that looks like it'd be happier hammering down the Mulsanne straight than mooching to the shops, the RXC GT features the same turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 as the Ford GT, which delivers 400bhp and 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds in standard guise. For the 2.7 second bragging rights you'll need the upgraded 650bhp unit.

6. Bugatti Chiron (0-62mph), Ferrari SF90 (0-62mph) - 2.5 seconds

It was only a matter of time before the Chiron turned up in this list, the only real surprise is that it's not topping it. In its 'entry-level' guise, the Bugatti's quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 delivers 1479bhp, which is good for a 2.5 second 0-62mph. In many respects, the SF90 is arguably even more impressive, as it achieves the same time with 'just' fact that the 987bhp from its combination of twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a trio of electric motors. Either way, both will deliver the sort of thrust that only Apollo astronauts are likely to have experienced.

5. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport (0-62mph) – 2.4sec

If you're looking to shave a tenth of a second off you're 0-62mph sprint then you'll need the Chiron Super Sport, which has had the wick on that remarkable W16 turned up to deliver 1587bhp. Perhaps more important than the 0-62mph time is the 12.1 seconds its needs to get from standstill to 186mph. That's about the same time an entry-level Ford Fiesta takes to get to 62mph.

4. Ultima RS, Ultima Evolution Coupé – 2.3seconds to 60mph

British brand, Ultima, is often overlooked in the track-ready supercar stakes, but it produces some of the most potent driver's machines money can buy, and it terms of performane per pound it's unrivalled. The older Ultima Evolution is available with a supercharged 6.8-litre Chevy V8 that produces 1020bhp, while the newer and more sophistcated RS can be specified with a similarly supercharged LT5 V8, which pumps out 1200bhp. Either way, the 0-60mph time is the same, at a rapid 2.3 seconds. The rest of the car is equally thrilling, and don't forget an Ultima was chosen as a rolling test bed for the McLaren F1's magnificent BMW V12.

3. Pinninfarina Battista, 2.0 seconds to 60mph

The first of our all electric hypercars, the Battista shares much of its hardware with the Rimac C_Two, but with a little detuning that means it delivers 'only' 1877bhp. Even so, performance is, ahem, electrifying, with the 0-60mph dash done and dusted in 2.0 seconds flat (although engineers are hoping the car will soon dip under that figure). That's not the the only thing about the curvaceous Italian machine that starts with a two - you'll need a cool £2 million if you want one parked on your drive.

2. Rimac Nevera, 1.95 seconds to 60mph

Officially crowned as the world's fastest production EV, the Rimac Nevera reached 258mph at the hands of the firm's chief test driver, Moro Zrnčević. Complete with a 1887bhp electric motor, the limited-run Nevera is also the world's fastest accelerating car over the quarter mile taking just 8.582 seconds to complete a run. Zrnčević said: “To travel at 412kph, or 258mph, means travelling at a third of the speed of sound. Simply achieving that alone in a road car is incredibly complex, but in [the] Nevera we've created a car that can travel long distances on a single charge and tackle tight and twisting race tracks".

1. Aspark Owl - 1.7s

How much power does it take to dip under two seconds in an electric road car? If Japanese manufacturer Aspark is to be believed, 1985bhp, courtesy of four separate motors and a 64kWh battery. Combined, the Owl hypercar should weigh in at 1900kg, and has a theoretical top speed of 249mph. Only 50 will be made, and each will cost around £2.5 million.

Comments

Comments
22
Add a comment…
pauld101 21 April 2020

Big fat liars

...as there is not a single jet powered car available.  Except for Ferrari, McLaren and Caterham, they're all big fat liars.  Clearly their marketing men have got into a game of top trumps without the benefit of O-level Physics.

60 mph - 60*1760*36*25.4/1000/60/60 = 26.8224 m/s

v = u + at

26.8224 m/s / 9.81 m/s^2 = 2.734 seconds

So, in the absence of the super-sticky compound they use on drag strips, on a hot dry day, on a perfect road surface with an expert driver maintaining a perfect 30% tyre slip ratio, they might just achieve 1g constant acceleration.

So, Porsche et al, you're a bunch of ignorant liars.  Wait a minute, aren't Porsche part of Volkswagen?  Surely a company like Volkswagen would never tell a big fat lie, would they? ;-)

Gattarats 14 December 2018

Everyones forgetting about the Porsche 918 Spyder.

Appparently, one of the acceleration rating has it at 2.2 from 0-60, yet its nowhere in this list. Why is that?

Gattarats 14 December 2018

Oops.

I forgot to read the text before, sorry for the stupid comment.

ralphsmall 22 February 2017

Zero to sixty

A complete waste of time but interesting. Put 600kg of Tesla batteries into an Atom and kind of defeat the purpose of light fast cars. Add in the weight of 4 electric motors and possibly a large boat anchor as well. Incidentlly watched an e race on foxtell , god or allah help us if this goes mainstream.

