The top fastest-accelerating cars in the world 2022

The world’s fastest-accelerating cars come in all shapes and sizes. From petrol to hybrid to electric, bare-bones sports cars to ludicrous saloons, they all show that there’s not a single formula for sub-three-second sprints to 60mph (or 62mph, which is the figure most manufacturers quote, as it equates almost exactly with 100km/h).

This list is based on manufacturers’ official claimed times, and only includes production cars that you can technically walk into a showroom and buy today. Modified models and track-only machines don’t make the grade. No one-foot rollout acceleration runs, either (sorry Tesla and Lucid). Didn’t manage less than three seconds? Then you aren’t on this list.

So sit tight as we lauch of the line and power through the fastest accelerating cars money can buy.

10. Ferrari 296 GTB, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Lamborghini Huracán Evo, McLaren 720S - 2.9s to 62mph

Breaking the three second barrier is no mean feat, and yet multiple cars can now claim to achieve it. In fact, the 2.9 second 0-62mph time appears to be something of a common thread, the suspicion being that this is about the limit for a mid-engined, rear-wheel drive car on road-biased tyres. The McLaren 720S and Ferrari F8 Tributo both take a pure internal combustion approach, both using a twin turbocharged V8, while the Lamborghini has its glorious, screaming naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10. The 296 GTB, however, gives us a glimpse of the future with its plug-in hybrid petrol-electric 3.0-litre V6, which at 819bhp is the most powerful of the lot.

9. Ariel Atom 4, Koenigsegg Regera, McLaren 765LT, Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Radical SR8, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Lamborghini Aventador 780-4 Ultimae - 2.8s

When it comes to hitting 62mph from standstill in 2.8 seconds, then you’re rather spoiled for choice. Not only that, but our list of contenders shows that there are several ways to skin a (startled) cat. The lightweight, track special vibe is taken care of by the skeletal Ariel Atom 4 and Le Mans-refugee Radical SR8, while at the other end of the spectrum is the luxurious yet ludicrously fast all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S. And then there’s the true, blood blood supercars in the form of the hybrid Koenigsegg Regera, the hardcore McLaren 765 LT and the Lamborghini Aventador, which can hit this target time in both stripped-out SVJ and more civilised 780-4 Ultimae guises.