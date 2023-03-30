BACK TO ALL NEWS
Best-selling cars in Europe so far in 2023
Best-selling cars in Europe so far in 2023

The Tesla Model Y topped the charts in February, ahead of the Dacia Sandero and Peugeot 208
30 March 2023

The Tesla Model Y topped Europe's new car sales charts in February 2023 as registrations of battery-electric cars grew by 33%, to 118,329.

In total, just over 900,000 cars were sold in EU markets plus the UK, Norway, Switzerland and Iceland in February, according to figures from industry analyst Jato Dynamics.

Belgium, Italy, Spain and the UK all recorded double-digit growth rates, helped by the increase in EV sales. Only Cyprus, Finland, Norway and Sweden saw a decline, with Norway "no longer contributing to the growth of BEVs in Europe," according to Jato global analyst Felipe Munoz.

Related articles

The increase in EV sales was thanks to competitive deals and offers in the market – with Tesla having cut prices by up to £8000 in the UK – as well as increasing buyer confidence in range and charging infrastructure.

The Model Y was followed in the EV rankings by the Volkswagen ID 3 with 5375 sales and the Volkswagen ID 4, with 5194. Jato noted that the Model Y's success came at the expense of the Model 3 saloon, which recorded a 49% drop compared with February 2022. The best-selling plug-in hybrid was the Ford Kuga, recording 3396 sales.

Registrations of Chinese-built cars slowed, according to Jato, although MG saw 121% growth year-on-year with 7591 sales. Volkswagen topped the brand rankings with 96,602 sales, followed by Toyota with 61,930 and Peugeot with 53,549.

The best-selling cars in Europe in 2023

1. Tesla Model Y, 18,446 sales, +173% year-on-year

The Tesla Model Y has reportedly been lauded by various industry giants – Ford and Toyota among them – for its design and production efficiency. No doubt helped by a January price cut of up to £8000, depending on specification, it sits at the front of the pack not just for EV sales but in the wider market. Ramping up production at Tesla’s Berlin, Germany, factory will be key to the firm securing its place at the top – rather than relying on imports batch-shipped from China and the US.

2. Dacia Sandero, 18,431 sales, +40% year-on-year

Last year’s second-best seller, the Dacia Sandero, maintained its place in February 2023. It’s bolstered by its exceptional value for money, which will have resonated with buyers as the cost of living crisis hit across Europe. That it’s also a competitive supermini, with a spacious interior and decent handling, makes it an especially compelling buy.

3. Peugeot 208, 16,180 sales, +10% year-on-year

The Peugeot 208 was 2022’s best-selling car in Europe, but it has yet to hit that pace this year. It rebounded from an 18% decline in January to grow by 10% year-on-year, with 16,180 sales. Expect it to challenge for the top spot once again as parts shortage ease, and as Stellantis works to resolve widely reported problems with logistics.

4. Volkswagen T-Roc, 15,760 sales, +68% year-on-year

The Volkswagen T-Roc is always a popular choice in Europe and that looks set to continue for the foreseeable future. It ranked third last year, and its sales even outnumber those of the Volkswagen Golf. A recent facelift boosted its interior quality, addressing one of the few criticisms of this well-rounded crossover.

5. Opel/Vauxhall Corsa, 15,120 sales, +29% year-on-year

The cheaper sibling of the Peugeot 208 enjoys as much demand, with it having been the UK’s second-best selling car in 2021. A refreshed model is due in the coming months  – adding Vauxhall’s signature ‘Vizor’ front end and bringing a range boost for the electric Corsa-e – which could catalyse its rise up the charts

6. Toyota Yaris Cross, 14,772 sales, +54% year-on-year

Toyota predicted that the Yaris supermini would outsell its stilted sibling, but February defied that expectation. The Yaris Cross’s trendy shape, fuel efficiency and relatively low cost make it a solid contender in the increasingly competitive crossover market.

7. Dacia Duster, 14,038 sales, +33% year-on-year

The second Dacia to feature in the top 10, the Duster is a capable, hardy and – most importantly – cheap model, capturing a significant share of the booming crossover market. It will soon be joined by the Dacia Bigster, a C-segment SUV spearheading Dacia’s push into larger, more profitable segments.

8. Abarth/Fiat 500, 13,542 sales, +35% year-on-year

Is there a more recognisable small car than the Fiat 500? It’s been on sale since 2007 and it’s unlikely to be dropped any time soon. More recently, the model gained an electric variant with a battery size of up to 44kWh. Its range is pegged at 199 miles, but mild-hybrid and petrol models remain on sale as well. An electric version of the Abarth 500 hot hatch is also on the way, with sales beginning later this year.

9. Volkswagen Golf, 13,399 sales -11% year-on-year

The ubiquitous Volkswagen Golf has been a long-time favourite in Europe, but it was leapfrogged by the smaller (and cheaper) Peugeot 208 last year. Its slide down the charts doesn’t appear to be slowing, with it being the only model in February’s top 10 to have lost sales compared with the same month a year prior. 

10. Skoda Octavia, 12,296 sales, +14% year-on-year

The bigger cousin of the VW Golf is as popular as ever, with its competitive pricing and choice of practical body styles landing finding it just enough buyers to sneak into February’s top 10. A favourite among the brand’s loyalists, don’t expect the Octavia to disappear with electrification – CEO Klaus Zellmer has described it as “rock solid”, hinting at it having a future.

LP in Brighton 23 February 2023

So much for the electric car revolution. Just two models represented (both also produced with combustion engines) in the top 10. Plenty of hybrids though!

That said I can see phenomenal growth ahead once Chinese exporters really get going. There is no doubt that people want EVs, just not at any price!

Andrew1 5 February 2023
Derided by reviewers who spend 1h with the car, loved by buyers. If that wasn't the case they would have abandoned the idea years ago.
harf 2 February 2023

What a refreshing demonstration of the power of good design. In this case even overcoming a much derided driving position. 

avidreader 15 February 2023

And decidedly dodgy ergonomics.

Still a decent drive.

 

