Top 10 best plug-in hybrid cars 2020

The UK company car market is in the midst of a seismic shift right now.

The adoption of the latest WLTP emissions testing standard, combined with another tightening down of CO2-based UK company car rules, has really marginalised the suitability of conventional petrol- and diesel-powered cars for fleet use, and has shifted the spotlight squarely and unflinchingly onto the modern plug-in hybrid.

As many company car drivers will have already discovered to their cost, if you want to continue paying anything like the same benefit-in-kind tax on a company car in 2020 as you did in 2019, the only way to do it – if you haven’t already – is to move out of a petrol or diesel option and into a ‘PHEV’.

And these are the cars you should be considering for that big move. All are electrified hybrid options that’ll get you into the sub-50g/km money-saving benefit-in-kind club although, because some have greater certified electric range than others, some currently qualify for a tax liability at eight per cent of their ‘P11D’ list price, some at twelve- and others at fourteen per cent. Here’s how to choose wisely.

BMW’s competitors have followed the German company’s lead so many times when seeking success in the UK fleet market over the last decade or more. It makes perfect sense, then, that BMW was the first premium brand to offer the market a really convincing plug-in hybrid executive option in the shape of the last-generation 330e; and also that it should continue to lead the field with the current one.

The 330e combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric drive motor mounted upstream of the car’s gearbox, making it handle and behave much like any other ‘G20’-generation 3-Series. It imposes a relative penalty on boot space compared with its conventionally powered siblings, but it’s unlikely that typical business users will notice the shortage, and cabin space is unharmed.