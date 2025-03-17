BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ionity targets company car fleets as network doubles in size
UP NEXT
The new electric cars coming in 2025

Ionity targets company car fleets as network doubles in size

Network's new charge card promises cheaper, simpler fuelling of electric vehicles for business users

Alex Grant
News
2 mins read
17 March 2025

Ionity has launched an EV charge card with discounted rates for fleets as part of an effort to attract time-sensitive business drivers to its fast-growing network of rapid-charging hubs.

The manufacturer-backed network is installing 500 additional chargers in the UK this year, more than doubling the 379 already operating across the country.

Each of its hubs has at least six 350kW ultra-high-speed chargers, to reduce the risk of queueing, and they’re powered by 100% renewable energy, supporting businesses’ ever-tougher sustainability targets.

Autocar Company Cars

View all company car news, advice and reviews

Following requests from customers, Ionity Fleet offers similar benefits to the Ionity Passport subscription schemes, which discount the standard rate of 74p/kWh to as little as 43p/kWh for the top-tier £10.50 monthly membership option.

For a single-motor Tesla Model Y Long Range (the UK’s best-selling EV last year), that’s enough to slash per-mile energy costs from 17p to 9p and recoup the subscription fee within 150 miles, based on its published efficiency data.

However, that’s still higher than the HMRC-approved 7p-per-mile Advisory Electric Rate (AER) that drivers can expense for business mileage. Fleets can set their own milage rates but risk additional scrutiny to avoid any excess being classed as taxable income.

Ionity Fleet offers even cheaper rates for fleets while cutting the “unnecessary bureaucracy” involved with expensing charging costs, according to Andreas Atkins, the company’s country manager for the UK and Ireland.

It issues each driver with unique RFID card, providing discounted tap-and-go access to the chargers, then aggregates everyone’s costs into a single monthly invoice and itemises sessions so that (if necessary) they can be allocated to different departments and teams.

Fleets can restrict access to a single country or allow drivers to plug in at any of Ionity’s 4800 chargers across Europe.

Businesses with more than 250 vehicles can add their own branding to the cards, 

Ionity doesn’t collect personal information to avoid issues with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements.

“Many fleet customers proactively reached out to us, expressing the need for direct access to our charging stations at competitive rates," said Atkins. 

"This was particularly important for SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] with routine repetitive routes, who recognise that Ionity charging locations align well with their operations.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Honda Civic e HEV 2025 Review front tracking 506
Honda Civic
8
Honda Civic
BMW M4
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
8
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
RZ450e 26.4.23 leebrimble 003 scaled
Lexus RZ
6
Lexus RZ
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8 review
Yangwang U8 review
Volkswagen ID 4 front
Volkswagen ID 4
8
Volkswagen ID 4

View all car reviews

Back to top

“Generally, businesses want to take advantage of Ionity Passport packages, but these were designed for private use only, leading to administrative complications. With Ionity Fleet, we have solved this.”

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Business Auto 5dr
2020
£15,999
33,348miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Dynamic CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,498
51,333miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-ROC 1.5 TSI EVO R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£19,799
12,795miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla MODEL Y (Dual Motor) Performance Auto 4WDE 5dr
2024
£43,999
3,853miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
MG HS 1.5 T-GDI Trophy DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£18,698
10,587miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Dolcevita Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2022
£10,495
15,041miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Karoq 1.5 TSI ACT SE Drive DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£25,691
2,080miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai KONA 1.0 T-GDi MHEV Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,571
31,184miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki Swift 1.4 Boosterjet Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,992
34,892miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Honda Civic e HEV 2025 Review front tracking 506
Honda Civic
8
Honda Civic
BMW M4
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
8
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
RZ450e 26.4.23 leebrimble 003 scaled
Lexus RZ
6
Lexus RZ
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8 review
Yangwang U8 review
Volkswagen ID 4 front
Volkswagen ID 4
8
Volkswagen ID 4

View all car reviews