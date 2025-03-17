Ionity targets company car fleets as network doubles in size

Ionity has launched an EV charge card with discounted rates for fleets as part of an effort to attract time-sensitive business drivers to its fast-growing network of rapid-charging hubs.

The manufacturer-backed network is installing 500 additional chargers in the UK this year, more than doubling the 379 already operating across the country.

Each of its hubs has at least six 350kW ultra-high-speed chargers, to reduce the risk of queueing, and they’re powered by 100% renewable energy, supporting businesses’ ever-tougher sustainability targets.

Following requests from customers, Ionity Fleet offers similar benefits to the Ionity Passport subscription schemes, which discount the standard rate of 74p/kWh to as little as 43p/kWh for the top-tier £10.50 monthly membership option.

For a single-motor Tesla Model Y Long Range (the UK’s best-selling EV last year), that’s enough to slash per-mile energy costs from 17p to 9p and recoup the subscription fee within 150 miles, based on its published efficiency data.

However, that’s still higher than the HMRC-approved 7p-per-mile Advisory Electric Rate (AER) that drivers can expense for business mileage. Fleets can set their own milage rates but risk additional scrutiny to avoid any excess being classed as taxable income.

Ionity Fleet offers even cheaper rates for fleets while cutting the “unnecessary bureaucracy” involved with expensing charging costs, according to Andreas Atkins, the company’s country manager for the UK and Ireland.

It issues each driver with unique RFID card, providing discounted tap-and-go access to the chargers, then aggregates everyone’s costs into a single monthly invoice and itemises sessions so that (if necessary) they can be allocated to different departments and teams.

Fleets can restrict access to a single country or allow drivers to plug in at any of Ionity’s 4800 chargers across Europe.

Businesses with more than 250 vehicles can add their own branding to the cards,

Ionity doesn’t collect personal information to avoid issues with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements.

“Many fleet customers proactively reached out to us, expressing the need for direct access to our charging stations at competitive rates," said Atkins.

"This was particularly important for SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] with routine repetitive routes, who recognise that Ionity charging locations align well with their operations.