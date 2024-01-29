What are the best first cars for enthusiasts?

Choosing the best first car is tricky, especially if you’re a petrolhead and would like something more interesting than a Vauxhall Corsa or Dacia Sandero.

But fret no more, as this list might just be your saving grace. We’ve scoured the classifieds, weighed up countless options and run more insurance quotes than we care to remember to find 10 perfect first cars for petrolheads.

Each car on this list is cheap to insure, has a USP that marks it out from other bits of metal in the car park and, crucially, isn’t powered by electricity.

Stand by, then, for our list of the 10 best first cars for enthusiasts.

Fiat Panda 100hp (2006-2010)

Small, peppy, manoeuvrable and charmingly utilitarian, the Panda 100hp is the hot version of Fiat's most city-friendly car.

Rather than being a shopping trolley with a bodykit, the Italian brand employed some genuine engineering to let the Panda spread its wings a bit. It slotted a 99bhp 1.4-litre petrol engine from the Punto under the bonnet, threw in a six-speed gearbox, lowered and stiffened the suspension and thickened the front anti-roll bar. Stopping power came from stronger brakes that didn't have drums at the back, as on the standard car.

Fiat also added 15in alloy wheels, eclipsed by wider tyres that sit satisfyingly stretched out at each corner. Meanwhile, a Sport button on the dash replaced the City button, reducing the steering assistance and quickening throttle response.

The Panda 100hp is in insurance group 11 and, having run from 2006 to 2010, is LEZ-compliant, which makes for an attractive, affordable used buy even today.

Toyota Yaris T Sport (2001-2005)

This car was so typically Japanese and one of the last words in unconventional motoring.

When the regular Toyota Yaris arrived, it became car of the year thanks to its novel attention to detail, which means the flagship T Sport was built on bedrock foundations.

Less solid are its looks: it hasn't aged quite as well as some others on this list. But it does have some exterior touches to make it look both interesting and endearingly odd at the same time.

Much like the interior, then. The air vents are like pastry cutters, there are huge pockets carved into the dashboard to store your clutter and where you'd expect to see an instrument binnacle there's just plastic, because it has been moved to the left a bit (of course it has!).

By contrast, the engine wasn’t that weird: it's a 1.5-litre atmo petrol. But it was one of the first to have variable valve timing, which meant it pushed out 103bhp and a 0-62mph time of 9.0sec. Power was sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual - the only transmission on offer.