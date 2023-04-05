Top 10 longest-range electric cars

Range anxiety has always been the greatest hurdle to overcome in making the switch to an electric car.

Early EVs couldn’t go all that far on a single charge, and the options for topping up their batteries were often limited to draping a three-pin plug through your kitchen window. The first Nissan Leaf, for example, had a 100-mile range and took eight hours to charge from a home socket.

But thanks to a decade and a half of battery and motor development, the longest-range electric cars will now match their petrol counterparts for how far they’ll go on a ‘tank’.

Indeed, some of the cheapest electric cars currently on sale will easily deliver double the range of the original Leaf, and with much faster charging options to boot.

But even that gets nowhere near to the cars on this list, which all use big batteries, efficient motors and aerodynamic bodies to travel more than 380 miles per charge. Indeed, most entries have cracked the 400-mile barrier, and the longest-range electric car currently on sale does more than 500 miles between charges.

The figures we quote here are from the official WLTP testing routine. In real-world use, it’s unlikely that any of these cars will hit these promised figures consistently – although you might get close if you’re feather-footed and a keen hypermiler.

Let’s cut to the chase. Which cars offer the longest range? Read our top 10 list below to find out.

The longest-range electric cars