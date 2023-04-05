BACK TO ALL NEWS
Top 10 longest-range electric cars

Some of the cheapest EVs can crack 200 miles now-– but the best can do double that
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
11 March 2024

Range anxiety has always been the greatest hurdle to overcome in making the switch to an electric car

Early EVs couldn’t go all that far on a single charge, and the options for topping up their batteries were often limited to draping a three-pin plug through your kitchen window. The first Nissan Leaf, for example, had a 100-mile range and took eight hours to charge from a home socket.

But thanks to a decade and a half of battery and motor development, the longest-range electric cars will now match their petrol counterparts for how far they’ll go on a ‘tank’.

Autocar Electric

View all electric car news, advice and reviews

Indeed, some of the cheapest electric cars currently on sale will easily deliver double the range of the original Leaf, and with much faster charging options to boot.

But even that gets nowhere near to the cars on this list, which all use big batteries, efficient motors and aerodynamic bodies to travel more than 380 miles per charge. Indeed, most entries have cracked the 400-mile barrier, and the longest-range electric car currently on sale does more than 500 miles between charges.

The figures we quote here are from the official WLTP testing routine. In real-world use, it’s unlikely that any of these cars will hit these promised figures consistently – although you might get close if you’re feather-footed and a keen hypermiler. 

Let’s cut to the chase. Which cars offer the longest range? Read our top 10 list below to find out. 

The longest-range electric cars

1. Lucid Air Grand Touring

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Range: 492 miles

American EV specialist Lucid’s grand ambition is that of efficiency, and its first car – the Lucid Air saloon – certainly delivers on that.

The Grand Touring version is highly efficient and has a whopping 112kWh battery pack, resulting in 492 miles per charge. 

It’s capable of charging at 300kW to boot, so you’ll only be waiting 15 minutes for the battery to be replenished from 10-80%, at a suitably fast charge point.

There is one big catch: it’s not currently available in the UK, although sales have started in Europe, and company executives have hinted at an eventual UK launch.

Read our Lucid Air Grand Touring review

2. Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ AMG Line Premium

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Range: 442 miles

The jelly-bean styling of Mercedes’ EQ saloons has proven controversial, but it’s largely a case of function over form. The EQS’s drag coefficient of 0.20Cd makes it the slipperiest car currently in production, and that brings a significant boost to driving range.

In entry-level guise (if a £100,000-plus tech-fest can be called entry-level), badged EQS 450+ AMG Line Premium, it will officially do 442 miles between charges. 

That makes it the longest-legged electric car currently sold in the UK. It can be charged at up to 200kW, too, meaning a 10-80% top-up can take as little as half an hour.

Read our Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ AMG Line Premium review

3. Fisker Ocean Extreme

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Range: 440 miles

American start-up Fisker’s first crack at a mass-market EV is an impressive one, with the best range of any electric SUV at a relatively reasonable price tag of £61,495.

That’s thanks to a huge 106kWh (usable capacity) battery pack, which can be charged at rates up to 200kW.

Top-of-the-line cars also get a solar-panelled roof, claimed by the company to add 1500-2000 miles’ worth of charge per year, depending on the weather. Yet another reason to wish for better weather in the UK…

Read our Fisker Ocean Extreme review

4. Volkswagen ID 7 Pro S

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Range: 435 miles

Effectively the electric equivalent to the popular Passat, the ID 7 serves as a statement of intent for Volkswagen’s next generation of EVs.

It introduces a new, more efficient ‘AP550’ rear motor, which brings a boost to efficiency.

With the bigger Pro S battery, it will do 435 miles between charges and charge at rates up to 200kW. 

There’s also an estate version called the ID 7 Tourer that trades nine miles of range for greater practicality. It has a whopping 1714 litres of space with the rear seats folded down.

Read our Volkswagen ID 7 Pro S review

5. Peugeot e-3008 Long Range

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Range: 435 miles

Matching the ID 7 is Peugeot's latest-generation 3008, which has morphed into a coupé-SUV to better differentiate it from the rest of the the French brand's line-up.

It’s the first car based on Peugeot parent company Stellantis’s new STLA Medium platform, which places high priority on energy efficiency.

Indeed, the e-3008 is capable of yielding 4.5mpkWh, which means that cars with the 98kWh battery pack can do 435 miles on a single charge.

Charging rates are capped at 160kW, though, which isn’t best-in-class.

Read our Peugeot e-3008 Long Range review

6. Porsche Taycan Performance Battery Plus

10
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Range: 422 miles

Porsche’s debut electric car recently received a generational upgrade, with a new rear motor bringing extra power, torque, and efficiency. The battery was also reworked, adopting a different chemistry for lower internal resistance. 

The result was a massive improvement in the car’s range: entry-level cars with the optional 105kWh Performance Battery Plus can cover 422 miles between charges. 

Plus, Taycan model line boss Kevin Giek has claimed that the new Taycan Turbo GT – a track-focused version with a huge 1093bhp – could beat this, thanks to its reduced weight.

Read our Porsche Taycan Performance Battery Plus review

7. Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Range: 406 miles

This stylish electric saloon recently made the radical switch from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive as part of its mid-life facelift.

That, plus an extra 4kWh of battery capacity, boosted the Long Range version to a whopping 406 miles between charges. That’s more than the rival Tesla Model 3 Long Range (390 miles) and BMW i4 eDrive40 (365 miles). 

Peak charging rates were also increased from 150kW to 205kW, and in our testing, it delivered a weighted average of 124kW.

Read our Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor review

8. Tesla Model S Dual Motor

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Range: 405 miles

The Tesla Model S was one of the earliest mainstream electric cars, but a multitude of updates have kept it on pace with the competition.

The Dual Motor version dispatches the 0-60mph sprint in a supercar-baiting 3.1sec yet can still cover 405 miles between charges.

The tri-motor Plaid (as pictured above) loses 15 miles but is up there with the fastest-accelerating cars ever built.

There is a major catch though: the Model S is now built only in left-hand drive, and in the UK you can only buy one from Tesla’s existing (and limited) inventory in Southampton.

Read our Tesla Model S Dual Motor review

9. Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV AMG Line Premium Plus

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Range: 404 miles

Take the EQS saloon, jack it up and infuse it with yet more luxury touches and you get the EQS SUV. It’s a hulking beast, such that it needs rear-wheel steering to complete manoeuvres in tight car parks.

It gets a huge 118kWh battery, bigger than that in even the Lucid Air, which naturally delivers a big range of 404 miles. Charging rates match the 200kW of the EQS saloon.

Read our Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV AMG Line Premium Plus review

10. BMW i7 xDrive60 Excellence

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Range: 387 miles

BMW’s foil to the Mercedes EQS doesn’t quite match it on range, offering up to 387 miles between charges.

It's an impressive luxury car nonetheless, with one of the finest rides of any car currently on sale.

Unlike the EQS, it’s also available as a plug-in hybrid, with an electric range of up to 49 miles.

Read our BMW i7 xDrive60 Excellence review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

