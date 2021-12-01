Top 10 best company cars

Company cars have always been a perk, a tasty four-wheeled sweetener for signing up to a new job. Yet in recent years, increasing taxation has meant that many users have been abandoning these machines in favour of cash alternatives. However, with the Government keen for us to go green, there are now plenty of incentives to sign up for a set of company wheels if you’re willing to embrace electrification.

So, what are the best cars for business users? Here we list our favourites in 10 categories, from superminis to SUVs and everything in between. All of them combine a low Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rating (the percentage of the car’s value that you’re taxed on) yet are still great to drive.

Compact crossover

Range Rover Evoque P300e SE: Range Rover stole a march on rivals when it launched the original version of its eye-catching Evoque, while the latest second generation continues to keep the competition at arm’s length. Stylish and sophisticated, it’s as good to drive as it is to look at and sit in, distilling the luxury vibe and go-anywhere versatility of its larger siblings into a smaller and more manageable package. Better still, the arrival of the P300e plug-in hybrid has made it much more attractive for company car user choosers. The incredibly slick 1.5-litre three-pot petrol and electric motor combo promises 34 miles of electric range and 44g/km of CO2 for an 11% BiK rating. Lower rate earners face a minimum tax bill of £981, but we’d stretch to £30 more for the lavishly appointed HSE.

Large electric car