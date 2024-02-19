BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tax hike for pick-ups reversed by UK government
UP NEXT
Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer electric estate brings 426-mile range

Tax hike for pick-ups reversed by UK government

HMRC makes U-turn on changes to benefit-in-kind rules after criticism from motor industry
George Barrow
News
2 mins read
19 February 2024

One week on from proposed new company car taxes for double-cab pick-up trucks HMRC has scrapped the plans.

Company car scheme users who bought or leased a double-cab pick-up truck were due to see the benefit in kind (BIK) payments sky rocket under proposals announced on 12 February, but in a dramatic U-turn after criticism from farmers and the motor industry it has reversed its decision.

HRMC had announced that they would no longer consider double-cab pick-up trucks as commercial vehicles, as their second row of seats allowed them to have a dual function as a personal vehicle.

Related articles

The change to company car tax BIK for double-cab pick-up trucks was due to be implemented on all new purchases or leases from 1 July 2024, and would have meant owners no longer paid a flat rate of BIK for all commercial vehicles and instead be taxed using the emissions-based system used for passenger cars.

Double-cab pick-up owners would therefore likely have been lumbered with the highest 37% rate of BIK due to the high CO2 emissions of most pick-up trucks.

In a statement, HMRC said “its existing guidance will be withdrawn” and that double-cab pick-ups would “continue to be treated as goods vehicles rather than cars”. As a result, “businesses and individuals can continue to benefit from its historic tax treatment”.

The initial decision was due to a ruling in the Court of Appeal that stated multi-purpose vehicles like pick-up trucks are passenger cars, after HMRC won a case against Coca-Cola over the classification of five-seat vans.

The repercussions of that ruling had meant that the tax “loophole” allowing pick-up trucks to be classed as commercial vehicles was cast into doubt, threatening the high volume of sales for pick-up trucks in the UK.

Despite the change of heart, however, it will only affect double-cab pick-ups with a payload of more than one tonne. Double-cab pick-ups with payloads below 1000kg, like the Ford Ranger Raptor, will continue to be classed as passenger cars.

used cars for sale

Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2019
£23,750
18,224miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
Porsche MACAN 3.6T V6 Turbo PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£39,500
35,193miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi RS3 2.5 TFSI Launch Edition Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£46,500
35,174miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz B CLASS 2.0 B200d AMG Line (Premium) 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,500
27,713miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi E-TRON AVANT 55 Black Edition Auto Quattro 5dr 95kWh (11kW Charger)
2021
£40,000
20,325miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Lexus RX 3.5 450h L V6 (Premium) E-CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£36,000
17,943miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Seat ARONA 1.0 TSI FR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£13,295
20,203miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz C Class 2.1 C250d AMG Line (Premium Plus) G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£18,290
53,250miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 2008 1.6 BlueHDi Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£6,490
76,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Fiat 500 Hybrid
6
Fiat 500 Hybrid
volvo xc40 recharge review 2024 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40
7
Volvo XC40

View all car reviews

Join the debate

Comments
19
Add a comment…
russ13b 19 February 2024

Everyone's supposed to be being better for the environment, so they essentially give a tax break for some big heavy uneconomical vehicles. 

NavalReserve 19 February 2024
Sounds like a good time to buy a double cab EV, as you'd only pay peanuts in CC tax for it.

Anyone know if one is available in the UK?

Peter Cavellini 19 February 2024

Damage limitation?, after the last few weeks of not looking good, the Government does this and we know that.

Latest Reviews

01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Fiat 500 Hybrid
6
Fiat 500 Hybrid
volvo xc40 recharge review 2024 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40
7
Volvo XC40

View all car reviews