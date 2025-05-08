Strange, obscure & often forgotten badge-engineered cars

That process is called badge engineering, and it has been used many times over the years, usually for brands owned by the same manufacturer but occasionally by collaborating manufacturers. Such as this Fiat Fullback, sister to the Mitsubishi Triton/L200, and built in Thailand.

From hundreds of possible examples, we’ve picked a representative 41 to describe here, listed in alphabetical order. Cars which differed from the originals in specification, styling details and in some cases drivetrain are considered are acceptable, but we’re going no further than that.