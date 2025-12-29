Junkyard gems from Oakleaf Old Cars, South Dakota

He promptly set about crushing everything rusty he could lay his hands on, including farm machinery, bicycles and cars. The best vehicles were saved, and he built up a fine collection of classic cars.

Donnas died in 1995, and in 2008 his sons decided that they couldn't let the cars rot away, so decided to open the collection to the public – creating one of the most amazing salvage yards in the process. Although most of the residents date from the early 1940s to the late 1960s, look hard enough and you’ll find a few teenagers lurking in the undergrowth too. Here’s a tiny selection of vehicles from our visit a few years ago.