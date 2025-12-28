The best (and worst) James Bond cars

Ever since he first roared into action over 60 years ago, master spy Commander James Bond has taken his choice of company car almost as seriously as his choice of hand gun, champagne and, er, companion. So it’s far from reassuring to see just how many dodgy, dire and occasionally disastrous choices he’s made.

So forget the missile launchers, ejector seats and amphibious capability, let’s look a little closer at the motors behind the myths to see which, if any, really are worthy of the attentions of the world’s least secret agent – and we also suggest some he missed, and take a look at some the villains used too: