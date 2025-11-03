This is a dismayingly experimental period when it comes to one particular aspect of car design that impacts upon absolutely all of us: door handles. My god. I feel like I used to understand them. Now I’m just utterly bemused.
It’s the exterior kind that we will concern ourselves with. Door handles are important. Chassis engineers sometimes talk about the first 50 yards of a car’s driving experience acting as a dynamic handshake of a sort. Well, maybe, but action of the door handle is a physical, almost literal one.
Get it right and you set the tone perfectly for what’s about to transpire; get it wrong and the driver is vexed before even getting on board. And there seem to be far, far fewer ways to get it right than wrong, so why ‘innovate’?
The best door handle I ever knew belonged to a late-1980s, W126-generation Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC. It was hefty and mechanical, smooth and oily feeling in its action; like the car, it felt like it might weather a nuclear winter as if it were a gentle summer shower.
The only thing that gets close to it on a current production model is the super-sturdy push-button one on, not so coincidentally, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Let’s categorise for a second. We’ve lived, fairly recently, though a quite settled evolutionary era for door handles. Sanity prevailed. Most cars made in the 2000s had one of those bar- or loop-style handles that stood proud and separate from the door, with a recess behind it to make room for your hand. I call this the ‘grabby’ kind.
Somebody once told me that these were popularised by German brands in the late 1990s because the German emergency services made it known that they liked a door handle they could wrap a rope around and use to heave open a crash-damaged door. Now that makes sense.
I believe the new style door handles are for aerodynamic reasons primarily. But China has proposed new regulations for door handles that require a mechanical release from inside and out, for safety reasons after a crash, as electronic-only handles can be difficult to open, especially if the crash has affected the battery. Hopefully that sensible approach will spread worldwide.
We have become lazy, can't pull a door handle, can't wind a wind up and down, climate control,voice control I'm sure there's more,but it's nothing to get upset about it's how life is now,cash, what's cash? you wave a bit of plastic at a screen to just about pay for everything these days.
I really don't understand how people have got so bad at designing cars. Everything in a car should be simple and intuitive, designed with safety in mind. A door handle that needs the battery to work? Madness.
