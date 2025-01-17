The automotive industry’s repeated cries for ‘more carrot’ from the UK government to drive the stalling adoption of electric vehicles have so far fallen on deaf ears.

All it has had – since the old plug-in car grant was abolished back in 2022, really – is stick.

Fines threatened for manufacturers that don’t sell enough EVs (currently ‘under review’, of course) have driven big discounting and now, for company car drivers who switched to a plug-in hybrid to cut their benefit-in-kind tax outgoings, there’s the prospect of higher bills up to 2028 to try to force them into an EV via the back door. Stick for them. Stick for you. Not a carrot in sight.

The other interesting announcement in chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first budget in October was the removal of the BIK tax ‘loophole’ that has been driving the sale of double-cab pick-up trucks.

All of which made me wonder: as of 6 April 2025, will all those drivers who have grown used to their Rangers, Hiluxes and Amaroks just move into vans?

Or might there now suddenly be a stronger case for Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen and indeed other brands to rush into the electric pick-up niche?

It’s a curious topic for an Autocar road tester to find himself preoccupied with, yet here I am, and perhaps a little curiously well qualified to discuss it.

I’ve driven only two electric pick-ups so far, but that’s probably two more than most: Ford’s impressive, versatile and absolutely vast F-150 Lightning and the decidedly less impressive, uncomfortable and unlovely Maxus T90EV.

The American offering was an imported left-hand-drive juggernaut of a vehicle that I road tested back in May 2023 and the Chinese one happened to come my way for review about six weeks later.

One of these would lead you to expect a considerably brighter future for electric pick-up trucks in Europe than the other.

I’m not expecting Ford to suddenly rush to produce a right-hand-drive version of the F-150 Lightning; just parking one at your local supermarket would mean taking up about four bays simultaneously.

But if it could produce a Ranger Lightning with the same sense of designed-from-clean-sheet engineering integrity, that might do rather well.