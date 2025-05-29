Why we're running it: To see i f this veteran might actually be the pick of Volvo’s growing, tech-first EV range

Much of the talk surrounding Volvo concerns its evolving model range, headlined by the addition of the electric Volvo EX30 crossover and Volvo EX90 flagship SUV.

But the Swedish firm’s first production EV has also been transformed in recent years – to the point that it’s been rebranded as the EX40 to differentiate it from its petrol-powered Volvo XC40 sibling.

The XC40 Recharge was launched in 2019, which is several generations ago in the fast-developing world of electric car technology.

That’s forced Volvo to make significant upgrades, although they can go only so far. For example, the infotainment in the EX40 remains an older generation than in the EX30 and EX90, in which virtually all of the controls have migrated to a screen. Of course, for many buyers that old-school design could well hold plenty of appeal.

All this has left Autocar's latest long-term test car, for better or for worse, feeling a bit old-tech by comparison. That said, it’s still based on parent company Geely’s Compact Modular Architecture, which it shares with the much lauded Polestar 2.

The updated car looks almost identical on the outside to the XC40 Recharge, but some important changes have been made under the skin. While the old model was front-wheel drive, single-motor EX40s instead have a powered rear axle, which should theoretically improve efficiency.

Our car is a Single Motor Long Range model, with a 78kWh battery giving it an official range of 340 miles and putting it between the 69kWh Single Motor (295 miles) and 82kWh Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance models (332 and 326 miles) in the EX40 line-up.