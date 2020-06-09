Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet 1.5 TSI EVO R-Line 2020 UK review

You probably don’t want to like the new Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet, simply because of what it is: a convertible SUV. It hardly seems a winning combination.

Take a dynamically compromised, high-riding body shape, and remove the metal roof and two doors – stripping away much of its practicality while adding weight and reducing structural integrity. Where its creators doubtless see wind-in-your-hair fun and freedom, many car enthusiasts will see confusion and compromise.

But while Autocar readers are unlikely to be drawn to Volkswagen’s latest soft-top, the ongoing SUV boom (which has led to myriad other equally questionable machines) suggests plenty of buyers will be. And, leaving aside its concept, the T-Roc Cabriolet actually delivers a fairly decent first impression.

With the multi-layered fabric roof up, the familiar T-Roc styling largely remains in place. The biggest difference is the removal of the two rear doors, and the addition of 34mm to the car’s overall length, with the wheelbase extended by 37mm. What can’t be seen are the various strengthening measures in the doors and underbody to recoup some of the rigidity lost by removing the hard roof, and which also add nearly 200kg to the T-Roc’s weight.