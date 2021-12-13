Volkswagen ID 6 X 2021 review

This is the Volkswagen ID 6 SUV, which was until recently considered to be a China-only model within the German brand's rapidly expanding ID sub-range.

However, that positioning in the global line-up might be about to change, because rumour has it this car – Volkswagen's biggest battery-powered model to date – is heading for Europe as an import.

The ID 6 is essentially an extended-wheelbase version of the ID 4, designed to seat as many as seven people. In every other dimension, the two cars are very similar, the ID 6 being less than 40mm taller and 30mm longer than the ID 4. In fact, in the flesh, the only easy way of visually dfifferentiating the two is via the badges on the bootlid and the ID 6's larger rear window.

Two variants exist – the ID 6 X tested here and the stockier-looking ID 6 Crozz, with each being made by one of Volkswagen's Chinise joint-venture partners (SAIC Volkswagen builds the X in Shanghai, while FAW-Volkswagen builds the Crozz in Foshan).

Under the skin, four powertrain configurations will be offered in China. Three will be RWD with either the 58kWh or 77kWh battery and 177bhp or 201bhp; and the range-topper will be a 302bhp, 77kWh car with AWD.

It's the flagship we're testing here, and while no official figures yet exist for range, we would expect this car to manage slightly less than the ID 4 GTX's 298 miles.