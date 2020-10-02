Volkswagen ID 3 1st Edition 2020 UK review

What is it?
"Can I be geeky?” asks a man charging his Nissan Leaf, no sooner than I’ve plugged the VW ID 3 into an Instavolt charger in Banbury. Why of course you can, sir, although one question: as an electric vehicle convert, driving the world’s most populous EV, does the arrival of the new ID 3 still feel like a significant moment? “Absolutely.”
Interesting. You can already buy an electric vehicle that does everything an ID 3 does. You’ve even been able to buy an electric Volkswagen before now. But, somehow, the ID 3, in the UK here in ‘1st Edition’ trim, still feels like a waypoint on the road.
It sits, as you’ll doubtless know, on Volkswagen’s MEB electric architecture, so although, at 4.3m, it’s about the length of a Golf, it has a longer wheelbase and, it’s claimed, much more interior space.
The battery (this one is the mid-range 58kWh unit with a WLTP range of 260 miles and a 100kW charge capacity) sits beneath the floor, with the motor (at 201bhp, the higher powered of two offerings) at the back axle. The ID 3 is rear motored and rear-wheel drive, like the original Beetle but, alas, because there’s an inverter and lord knows what else in the front, it doesn’t have a frunk.
Instead, the boot has a high load lip and the rear seats split and fold, revealing that this 1.6m-tall car is a practical hatchback, with plentiful head room front and rear. Cabin fitment is good but material choice is pretty scratchy in places, including the door tops. Not such a biggie further down the range, one suspects, but the UK price for a 1st Edition with the middling battery is £35,215 (after the government grant).
Someone will be along shortly to argue that overall ownership costs are no more than a lower-priced internally combusted car, which is true if you get your electricity cheaply enough, but if you always have to refill on the road, probably isn’t.
Limited appeal
Lots going for it, but price and quirky design go against it.
Giving high spec models to journos sometimes back fires due to the headline price tag, I think it has in this case. Sub 30k versions will be more representative of what people will go for and provide better value, bear in mind autocar currently have a 2008 at 27k on test.
Roadster
Too little too late, VW is playing catch up
The ID is merely an average car playing catch up to older and established EV rivals which do things much better and are a more complete package. With the might of the VW Group behind this car, and having over 10 years to catch up to the likes of the Nissan Leaf, it should have really moved the EV game a fair bit on and set new standards but it doesn't. Yet again VW are playing catch up and are only joining a party, not creating a new, better one. And yet again this is another example of over-hyped German engineering and technical prowess.
Ski Kid
What about the duty
Imagine when ev's are so popular that all Gov't finances are hurting in the EU they realise that they need to add say 25p duty per killowatt of electricity used, these ev's will cost more to run than an i.c.e. taking into consideration the extra £8k to £10 k they cost extra as a minimum.Did you all notice that the electricity companies had reported this week that they have the authority now to close down high the charging infrastructure if the grid is at a capacity shortage,due to low wind and sun in the winter peak periods I assume.I can imagine some very frustrated owners having anxiety in the future ,they are a fine idea with renweable energy a sa shopping car come local runabout,thats the limiit with curreent technology until quantum solid state arrives.Perhaps ther eis some device in EVEN THE HOME CHARGERS to enable them to do this.
