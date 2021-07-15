Volkswagen ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK review

As the flagship model in the Volkswagen ID 3 line-up, this new Tour Pro S invites buyers to ask a big question: how much are you prepared to pay for extra range?

Housed in the flat floor of the Tour Pro S is a substantial 77kWh battery, the largest of three sizes available for the ID 3, which gives the model a hefty official range of 336 miles.

That’s a substantial and useful increase on the 217 and 263 miles you’ll get from the smaller 45kWh and 58kWh batteries also offered for the hatch. But, predictably, it comes at a cost: with help from government grants, the cheapest 45kWh ID 3 is available for £29,620; by contrast, our Tour Pro S test car costs £41,400, in part because it sits well above the government grant threshold.