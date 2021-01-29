Vauxhall Insignia GSi 2021 UK review

From £20,0908
Reworked flagship saloon aims to snare keen drivers who appreciate good value
Steve Cropley Autocar
by Steve Cropley
29 January 2021

What is it?

If you always liked big, mainstream saloons with great handling and a decent turn of speed, take a good look at this one because the breed is getting much rarer and even this former market leader won’t be around forever.

Vauxhall’s D-segment Insignia has had a good life in the UK, amassing sales of around 300,000 units in a bit over a decade – even managing 8000-odd units in 2019 – despite much demand shifting to SUVs, and the premium marques have taken even more.

However, Opel-Vauxhall has made it clear this platform won’t continue beyond the mid-2020s, when all of its models are due to be electrified, so this latest set of changes – bringing impressive and efficient refinements to powertrains across the Insignia range – is likely to be the last before the Insignia joins all those other family-sized exec saloons in the sky.

Our test subject, the top, performance GSi – which comes with a brand-new 227bhp four-cylinder turbo engine, a new nine-speed auto and a clever four-wheel drive system – emerges as the car with the clearest purpose in the newly refreshed range.

SUVs can’t match it for handling, and big, spacious saloons as quick as this (147mph, 0-60mph in 7.0sec) are usually a fair bit more expensive than this car’s seriously enticing £38,690.

What's it like?

In particular, nothing in this class can match the Insignia GSi’s standard, clever Twinster four-wheel drive system. It acts like a front-drive layout in gentle driving (thus saving fuel) but, once selected via a console button, delivers unimpeachable traction and adds greatly to the car’s agility and handling balance by adding a torque-vectoring capability unseen at this price level. A conventional rear diff is replaced by a pair of clutches that use sensor info to direct torque to the rear wheel that can best accept it.

Throw in fuel-saving cylinder deactivation, LED matrix headlights, quick-acting gearshift paddles, Brembo brakes, adaptive damping tuned on the Nürburgring and four selectable driving cycles (Standard, Tour, Sport and Competition) – plus the conservative but well-made and comfortable interior – and you have an extremely complete saloon package, especially for a car on the right side of £40k that needs no significant extras to be habitable. In three years’ time, this is going to be one helluva used car bargain…

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Vauxhall Insignia GSI 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Vauxhall Insignia GSi 2021 UK review
1 Audi E tron S Sportback 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi E-tron S Sportback 2021 UK review
1 Jaguar XF Sportbrake 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Jaguar XF Sportbrake D200 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo 2021 UK first drive hero front
Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo 2021 UK review
1 Jaguar XF 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Jaguar XF P300 R Dynamic 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

On the road, the Insignia GSi is instantly familiar territory – a roomy, flat-riding machine that’s refined without quite achieving the highest standards of its premium competitors that cost much more.

The engine is smooth and quiet, even when operating close to its 6500rpm redline. It will pull well from low revs, but for real shove when you’re manual shifting via the paddles, it needs to be turning above 3500- 4000rpm. Left to its own devices, the nine-speed auto is smooth and unobtrusive, although in Sport it will drop three ratios on the kickdown if you’re willing to give it a second of thinking time. The paddles elicit a quicker response.

The chassis feels familiar, too: quick and fairly meaty steering makes the car feel agile despite its 4.9m length and unimpressive 2240kg kerb weight, greatly helped by the four-wheel drive system’s traction control and especially the tendency of the Twinster diff to balance understeer in hard cornering so the car feels as if it’s ‘on rails’.

Best of all, despite its electronic suspension and traction-keeping systems, the car feels reassuringly ‘analogue’ to drive.

Should I buy one?

Great equipment, handy performance and excellent chassis, at a price no one else can match.

The Insignia is an appealing and rather old-school car whose days are numbered. When it goes, we’ll miss it and cars like it.

Advertisement
Back to top
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
The Dr 29 January 2021

£39k is not good value for a Vauxhall

Just look at a  newly updated Jaguar XF. I'm not talking about a low end model you could have the XF R-Dynamic S with 4WD auto box and 300hp engine, 11.4 in screen, 12 way electric heated seats etc. This I would buy and it's at least 1 class higher. Give me a job at Autocar, I make much more sense....

legohead 29 January 2021

Clearly I'm living in a differnet reality. 39k? Enticing?10-15 years ago you could pick up a Vauxhall Astra VXR or a Mergane RS with similar power if not more, better 0-60 times and weighing a tonne less. For HALF the price.I know it's been said before, but car pricing is completely bonkers now, and this is meant to be a car with a price no one else can match?  I don't think I will ever buy a new car again.

WallMeerkat 29 January 2021
They're a surprisingly good looking car, though the dealer experience would put me off going near a complex Vauxhall.

Sales aren't helped by the fact that on lease sheets a BMW 2 series can be leased for a fraction of the price (helped by BMW finance guaranteed residuals...), and that many Vauxhall owners are flocking to fat ugly things like the GrandadX (remember the cringey advert with the school run mum in pyjamas?)

xxxx 29 January 2021
WallMeerkat wrote:

.... Sales aren't helped by the fact that on lease sheets a BMW 2 series can be leased for a fraction of the price ....

It is also a fraction of the size

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Vauxhall Insignia GSI 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Vauxhall Insignia GSi 2021 UK review
1 Audi E tron S Sportback 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi E-tron S Sportback 2021 UK review
1 Jaguar XF Sportbrake 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Jaguar XF Sportbrake D200 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo 2021 UK first drive hero front
Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo 2021 UK review
1 Jaguar XF 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Jaguar XF P300 R Dynamic 2021 UK review

View all latest drives