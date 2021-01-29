Vauxhall Insignia GSi 2021 UK review

What is it?
If you always liked big, mainstream saloons with great handling and a decent turn of speed, take a good look at this one because the breed is getting much rarer and even this former market leader won’t be around forever.
Vauxhall’s D-segment Insignia has had a good life in the UK, amassing sales of around 300,000 units in a bit over a decade – even managing 8000-odd units in 2019 – despite much demand shifting to SUVs, and the premium marques have taken even more.
However, Opel-Vauxhall has made it clear this platform won’t continue beyond the mid-2020s, when all of its models are due to be electrified, so this latest set of changes – bringing impressive and efficient refinements to powertrains across the Insignia range – is likely to be the last before the Insignia joins all those other family-sized exec saloons in the sky.
Our test subject, the top, performance GSi – which comes with a brand-new 227bhp four-cylinder turbo engine, a new nine-speed auto and a clever four-wheel drive system – emerges as the car with the clearest purpose in the newly refreshed range.
SUVs can’t match it for handling, and big, spacious saloons as quick as this (147mph, 0-60mph in 7.0sec) are usually a fair bit more expensive than this car’s seriously enticing £38,690.
£39k is not good value for a Vauxhall
Just look at a newly updated Jaguar XF. I'm not talking about a low end model you could have the XF R-Dynamic S with 4WD auto box and 300hp engine, 11.4 in screen, 12 way electric heated seats etc. This I would buy and it's at least 1 class higher. Give me a job at Autocar, I make much more sense....
Clearly I'm living in a differnet reality. 39k? Enticing?10-15 years ago you could pick up a Vauxhall Astra VXR or a Mergane RS with similar power if not more, better 0-60 times and weighing a tonne less. For HALF the price.I know it's been said before, but car pricing is completely bonkers now, and this is meant to be a car with a price no one else can match? I don't think I will ever buy a new car again.
Sales aren't helped by the fact that on lease sheets a BMW 2 series can be leased for a fraction of the price (helped by BMW finance guaranteed residuals...), and that many Vauxhall owners are flocking to fat ugly things like the GrandadX (remember the cringey advert with the school run mum in pyjamas?)
It is also a fraction of the size