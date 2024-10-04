Used Tesla Model Y 2021-2024 review

8

Less than £20,000 now buys you a spacious family SUV in a fashionable Tesla package

Like it or loathe it, Tesla's family SUV is one of the most efficient, tech-rich and practical used electric cars you can buy.

The Model Y has topped sales charts worldwide since its launch in 2022, with more than 2.5 million examples delivered in the past three years. That's almost half what the original Mini achieved over its entire 41-year production run.

Despite having similar sloping rooflines, one of the big improvements of the Model Y over the Model 3 is that it’s a hatchback rather than a saloon.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The Model Y has now been updated, but if you can swallow a few compromises, the pre-facelift car is beginning to look like a real bargain, with prices starting at £18,000 well under half the price of a new one.

The Long Range version is the go-to if you will be using your Model Y as a holiday shuttle, as it can do up to 331 miles on a charge, although figures in the high-200s are more realistic. The Performance trades mileage for beguiling acceleration, hence it's good for only 220 miles.

That being said, a modest range figure shouldn't deter you from undertaking longer drives, because you will have access to Tesla's entire Supercharger network. There are more than 1400 such units in the UK and most offer speeds of up to 150kW, some 250kW, meaning you can boost the battery from 10-80% in less than 30 minutes.

If you only need your EV to cover short hops around town, the Rear-Wheel Drive model, introduced in 2023, is the answer. Range is up to 283 miles and you can now pick one up for only around £18,000.

The Model Y may not be the last word in driver engagement, but it's still a seriously quick car in all its forms. The 434bhp Long Range model offers whip-crack acceleration, and you can opt for the Performance if you want even more shove. With 483bhp, it can sprint from 0-60mph in a scarcely believable 3.5sec - faster than the 552bhp V8-engined F10 generation BMW M5.

Jump on the throttle and you will be stunned by its performance - although your kids in the roomy rear and your dog in the super-spacious (845-litre) boot might not be so amused. Despite its tall body and hefty (1979kg) kerb weight, the Model Y handles pretty well: quick steering and stiff dampers make it unusually agile, and it gets decent grip from its standard tyres.

The Model Y is generally well mannered and undemanding to drive, be it around town or in the countryside but it scores very poorly for ride comfort. Even on its smaller (19in) wheels, it never seems to settle down, giving a fractious low-speed ride. Tesla did tweak the dampers to improve ride quality in 2023, but the difference is only marginal.

Inside, you're greeted by a bare-looking cockpit, exactly like in the earlier Model 3 saloon. But unlike in that car, the 'vegan' innards feel hard-wearing and tactile. The lack of physical controls is a real bugbear, though, and the central touchscreen can be a challenge to operate on the move. At least it's well configured and loaded with features. It can even stream videos and run arcade games to keep you entertained while using a charger.

Prices for the Performance model generally start at around £30,000, but we saw a well-maintained example with 45,000 miles under its wheels for just £28,000.

Dual Motor Long Range cars are a good chunk cheaper, and you will easily find a tidy car with around 50,000 miles on the odometer for just over £22,000.

The Tesla Model Y line-up at a glance

The Model Y was launched in the UK with two dual-motor versions: the Long Range and the Performance.

In 2023, a cheaper Rear-Wheel Drive model was added to the range, and in 2024 it was boosted to 373 miles of range.

There are no trim levels; the Model Y just came with lots of equipment as standard.The Model Y competes in an increasingly crowded corner of the used market: the mid-size electric SUV class. In terms of size and practicality, it goes toe to toe with EVs such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Audi Q4 E-tron and Stellantis's Leapmotor C10.

There's a choice of two power outputs, and even the entry-level Rear-Wheel Drive model packs a hefty 342bhp, which is good for a claimed 0-60mph time of 5.9sec. Move up to the Performance and this benchmark figure tumbles to a supercar-humbling 3.5sec, thanks to its muscular 426bhp output.

Thanks to the instant torque and high-revving nature of an electric motor, there’s no need for multiple ratios, as in an ICE car. However, the gearing used for the front and rear motors in Dual Motor Model Ys is slightly different, with one having a shorter ratio for acceleration and the other slightly longer for more efficient high-speed cruising.

DESIGN & STYLING

2 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review side pan

Anyone vaguely familiar with the Tesla Model 3 saloon won’t be surprised at any of the Model Y’s technical make-up or design. Like it or loathe it, Tesla’s design language is consistent and thus makes any of its cars clearly recognisable as a Tesla, and slows the ageing process. It’s extremely clean, with no fake grilles or spoilers, and the fish-like shape and flush door handles are very aerodynamic (even if Tesla’s drag coefficient of 0.23 sounds optimistic), but it’s not exactly elegant.

The Model Y is very much like a bigger Model 3; Tesla actually claims 75% of components are shared. It is only 50mm longer, at 4751mm, but a considerable 181mm taller. Of that, 27mm goes into increasing the ground clearance to 167mm, so the body height is stretched by more than 150mm, which benefits not just headroom but also the rear passengers’ seating position.

What look like side repeaters for the indicators actually house the cameras for the driving assistance. They must be in the path of muck flung from the wheel arch, because the car kept saying the side cameras were blocked.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Potentially the most significant improvement over the Model 3 is that the Model Y is a hatchback, which means it isn't at a practicality disadvantage compared with the likes of the Volkswagen ID 4Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The mechanical make-up is also the same as the Model 3. That means there's a sizeable 'skateboard' battery in the floor. Tesla is notoriously coy about battery capacity (ironic, given that it used to be the basis for its model naming structure) and power output, but the pack is estimated to be a 75kWh usable capacity in the AWD variants (and the final bunch of RWD variants).

The Model Y’s body is mostly steel but has a lot of aluminium too, including a huge single-piece casting for the rear understructure. And it appears to be effective: 1979kg doesn’t sound particularly light, but it's actually a decent result for an EV of this size.

INTERIOR

11 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review cabin

Executive cars, whether hailing from Germany, the UK or Japan, have generally wooed buyers with their sumptuous interiors full of neat details and features. If that is what you have come to expect from your car, you will be instantly turned off by the Model Y.

Its interior, like in every other Tesla, is minimalism driven to its logical conclusion. There is almost nothing in there that doesn’t need to be there, and that includes buttons. The only piece of style over minimalism is the strip of natural-looking wood on the dashboard.

Layered wood-plastic-rubber design is as whimsical as it gets in the austere cabin of the Tesla. Build and perceived quality are fine, mind you.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Teslas have gained a reputation for flaky build quality, but from the evidence of our test car at least, that is undeserved. Everything inside the Model Y gave a sturdy impression and all surfaces felt pleasing to the touch. Apart from the touchscreen, they resisted fingerprints well.

It’s all fully vegan. That thought might give some people flashbacks to nasty vinyl seats, but in reality, you couldn’t tell that the seats aren’t made of real leather. As standard it's black imitation leather; white seats were an option.

As well as imitation leather, you better like touchscreens, because in a Tesla interior there isn’t a whole lot else to touch. The reduction in physical controls isn’t quite as pronounced as in the latest Tesla Model S, which forgoes even the indicator stalk and drive selector, but apart from those all you get in the Model Y is seat controls, a button for the hazard lights, window switches and two multifunction controls on the surprisingly round steering wheel.

Given how few controls there are, it works fairly well, mainly because the screen reacts very quickly and there aren’t many deep sub-menus. Some controls are also cleverly dual-purpose. For example, there is no wiper stalk, just a button on the indicator stalk. Press it lightly for the mist function, or harder for a wash-wipe. Either way, it also pops up a menu on the screen to adjust speeds.

Even so, there are compromises. Adjusting the steering column or mirrors by first going into a menu and then using the steering wheel buttons is absurd. The ‘buttons’ for the climate control are too small, and although there are rear seat heaters, rear passengers can’t activate them because it is done only through the screen. Forget trendy minimalism, this is pure cost-cutting.

Where the interior excels is in the sheer amount of space it offers, much more than any of its rivals. Rear leg and head room are generous, but the bench is set higher in relation to the floor than in a Kia EV6, which creates a more comfortable seating position.

Tesla fudges its boot volume numbers a bit by quoting up to the roof, rather than the parcel shelf (because there isn’t one), but by our own measurements it is still larger in every direction than either the EV6 or the Skoda Enyaq, and there is a large area under the floor. To embarrass other cars further, there is also an impressive 117-litre ‘frunk’ that can be opened electronically.

Tesla Model 3 infotainment and sat-nav

Tesla is by no means the only manufacturer to eliminate buttons in favour of a massive touchscreen, but it could be argued that it was the first to do so semi-convincingly.

That is still the case to some extent, because at 15in the screen is huge, allowing large on-screen buttons. It responds instantly and most menus are clear and only one or two levels deep. There are also abundant USB ports and two wireless chargers.

However, the buttons for the climate control are too small, and there is no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto functionality, so if you want to use Apple Podcasts or Music, you have to do so through Bluetooth. At least Spotify is built in.

The navigation is Google Maps, which is mostly a good thing, but it doesn’t always work right if there is no mobile signal and the voice guidance is a bit too chatty.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

25 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review charging port

Remember all those drag race videos of Teslas pulling away from various supercars? A Tesla may not be a driver’s car in the traditional sense, but they do trade on performance.

After all, that performance is temptingly easy to access. There is no need to select a special mode or warm up the battery like with early fast Teslas; just mash the pedal and this family SUV will hurl itself at the horizon. Other than the sheer level of thrust, it’s all pretty undramatic, too. On a dry road, it just grips and goes. Unlike most electric cars, it carries merrily on to an electronically limited top speed of 135mph.

Charging a Tesla at a Supercharger, where you just arrive and plug in, makes you angry at how sluggish and inconsistent the roll-outs of other charging networks are.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

If that's all a bit much for you, you can select Chill mode to soften off the accelerator response and limit power to help save battery, but it's possible to achieve the same thing simply by going easier on the right pedal.

Rather than a Chill mode, we would have liked to see more options to vary the regenerative braking. You get a choice of Creep, Roll and Hold, and all three modes provide the same high level of regen when you lift off the accelerator at speed. The difference is what happens at low speed: Creep mimics an automatic gearbox, Roll lets the car roll when not holding the brake and Hold ups the regen at low speed and enables true one-pedal driving. It’s very good at it, rivalling chauffeurs in how smooth it is when coming to a stop.

Which is fine if you enjoy driving like that, but some drivers prefer only a little retardation when lifting off, for stronger braking to be controlled using the brake pedal. Tesla doesn’t offer that option. And that typifies the prescriptive way in which the car wants to be driven and operated.

RIDE & HANDLING

27 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review cornering front

Prescriptiveness characterises the Model Y’s handling as well. Great if that matches how you drive but frustrating if it doesn’t. By any objective standard, it handles well.

Stiff suspension and ultra-quick (two turns lock to lock) steering make this big, heavy car feel remarkably agile, because it has the grip to back up those responses, thanks to its wide tyres.

The Model Y is grippy and responsive in corners like these, but its steering is stodgier than we would like and the ride is far too firm even for a car with such vast reserves of power.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

When you power out of corners hard in the Long Range, you can just about feel there’s some rear torque bias to the driveline, but the traction control is quite restrictive and won’t allow any real rotation.

The Rear-Wheel Drive isn't playful in its dynamics, either, despite what the name might suggest.

The stability systems in general are conservative but well tuned and won’t freak out when you lift off mid-corner, which isn’t always the case on heavy, tall SUVs.

It’s easy to see how someone with little experience of performance cars could drive a dual-motor Model Y and be bowled over by the prodigious performance, high level of grip and keen responses. However, it's all a little one-dimensional; a Kia EV6 and even a Volvo C40 Recharge feel more natural to drive. It’s competent rather than fun.

The one element that is simply poor is the steering. Its weight can be adjusted between Comfort, Standard and Sport, but even in Comfort it is heavy in a gloopy, unnatural way that is reminiscent of electric power steering systems of 10 years ago.

Particularly frustrating is that the Model Y takes 12.1m between kerbs to turn. Where there's no motor between the front wheels, most ground-up EVs allow massive steering angles with an excellent turning circle as a result.

For comparison, the Skoda Enyaq needs only 9.3m and even the Jaguar F-Pace P400e plug-in hybrid requires less than the Tesla, at 11.9m.

Tesla Model Y comfort and isolation

It's clear there are elements of car design that Tesla considers important, like performance and battery energy density, and others that it reckons won’t be enough of a deal-breaker for people and therefore not worth pouring money into. Ride comfort and refinement are clearly quite far down Tesla’s priority list.

The suspension is relatively well damped, but it just never settles down. Even on seemingly smooth motorway, we found the back of our heads constantly being bounced against the seats.

Our car was on the smaller, 19in wheels, but you might as well go for the 20in set if they take your fancy, because there's no pliant ride here to ruin (although that will cost you some range).

Those big wheels seem to seek out every road surface imperfection and thump through them. You don’t just feel it, you hear it too, because noise insulation is sub-standard.

In fairness, with no engine humming in the background, other noises are more obvious, but the sound level meter doesn’t lie, and at 70mph the Model Y is louder than the Enyaq by 3dBA, the Q4 E-tron by 4dBA and the F-Pace by a massive 7dBA. With its 70dBA, it is just as noisy as the Skoda Fabia, a small, relatively cheap hatchback.

The huge panoramic roof and lack of a parcel shelf may partially explain this lack of acoustic refinement, but they certainly don’t excuse it.

The seats are good if not exceptional. The commanding driving position is appropriate and there is enough adjustment to suit most body types and all testers found them comfortable on long journeys, despite the slightly short seat base.

Tesla Model Y assisted driving notes

For a company that offers ‘Full Self-Driving’ and ‘Autopilot’ systems, you would expect it to have adaptive cruise control with lane following licked. But not quite.

First things first, the adaptive cruise control itself works well. Adjusting the speed with a scroll wheel is very easy, it anticipates fairly well and it is confident and smooth in speeding up and slowing down. However, the Autopilot lane following is unusable: it insists on being absolutely centred in the lane, and if you tweak it with the steering, it disengages. Make a lane change too quickly or too slowly and it disengages.

Lane keeping assistance can be permanently turned off but generally works fine.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking

If you've driven and charged other electric cars, Tesla’s Supercharger network is a revelation. You park up, plug in and charge at up to 250kW. You don’t need to swipe a card, the chargers work and there are lots of them. And the Model Y can use any other public charger too.

There’s no doubt that Tesla is still ahead of the pack when it comes to convenience, because, in addition to access to Superchargers, the Model Y has a very competitive range.

For extra peace of mind, you can buy a car through Tesla's Certified Pre-Owned programme, which includes a warranty.
Kris Culmer
Chief sub-editor

During our time with a dual-motor Long Range car, including performance testing and motorway driving, it averaged 3.1mpkWh. Assuming a usable battery capacity of 75kWh, that gives a real-world range of 234 miles. Expect more in summer or with gentler usage. A single-motor Kia EV6 or Skoda Enyaq will do similar and a Ford Mustang Mach-E Extended Range will go slightly further but with less performance.

In a 2024 Long Range car with the updated battery, we averaged 3.4mpkWh on the motorway and 3.5mpkWh when we put the powertrain into Chill mode. That would put its range in the high-200s, making the claimed 373-mile figures seem rather dubious.

VERDICT

29 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review static

Most mainstream cars to undergo our road test will perform relatively consistently across the board and can be easily classified as mediocre, good or excellent. But Tesla isn't like other car companies.

The Model Y has one of the worst rides of anything that doesn’t pretend to be a track-focused sports car, and its level of acoustic refinement isn't appropriate for a premium car. Ordinarily, that would mean a four-star verdict would be out of the question. However, it counters that with way more interior space and practicality than any similarly sized EV and a strong if not exceptional range.

There’s not much to choose with a Tesla, so the main thing to choose is colours when it comes down to finding one
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

But the clincher, as with any Tesla, is the access to the Supercharger network, which still does more to take the inconvenience out of charging than anything else.

The performance, range, roadholding and sheer amount of space on offer impress too, but the button-free interior that is devoid of character and occasionally frustrating and the prescriptive way it wants to be driven make the Model Y a car to respect rather than love.

It's an appliance, but a very effective one, especially as a used buy.

