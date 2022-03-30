Porsche Macan T 2022 review

When Porsche resurrected its 'T' touring specification for the 911 Carrera T in 2017, and followed it up with the 718 Boxster T/Cayman T combo two years later, we started asking the inevitable: when would a four-door model get the same treatment?

There wasn’t long to wait. The Macan T (which in Porsche speak means Touring) arrives this summer with a sharper dynamic brief than the vanilla Porsche Macan, along with sportier styling and an extended equipment list as standard.

The entry-level car's 263bhp four-cylinder petrol engine is retained, meaning it sits below the V6-powered Porsche Macan S on performance, but a recalibrated chassis, stiffer anti-roll bars and a 15mm ride height reduction (25mm with optional air suspension) promise greater driver appeal.

Visual tweaks include an Agate Grey Metallic front splitter, mirrors and side blades, along with a roof spoiler and 20in alloy wheels in exclusive colours. How prominent they look is colour dependent, but all help set it apart from the standard car.

Inside, the sports seats get Soft-Tex inserts with silver striped stitching and are heated as standard. The Sport Chrono package is also included. Were you to spec a standard Macan to the same level, it would eclipse the pre-options price of a Macan S.