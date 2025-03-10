Porsche 911 Carrera GTS review

9

Has hybrid power sullied the purity of Porsche’s hallowed sports car?

Seismic, paradigm-shifting changes are rare in Porsche 911 world.

Gentle evolution has been the cornerstone of the car’s era-spanning appeal, and big alterations to the recipe have been avoided in the design-engineering workshops at Weissach as well as the boardroom at Zuffenhausen. A bit of water-cooling here, a turbo or two there, rear-axle steering to counteract growth in the footprint and, all right then, a two-pedal GT3.

In short, the adoption of innovation has been subtle. And yet for more than a decade one unswervable shake-up has hovered above the world’s best-loved sports car – a machine famed for its lightness, litheness and purity – like a regulation-driven sword of Damocles: electrification.

That the 911 would eventually ‘go hybrid’ has long been accepted as fact. Equally accepted, and most certainly feared, has been the idea that the plumbing of electrical apparatus into an already tightly packaged chassis would add weight and trim the 911’s natural vivacity.

In the 15 fleeting years since Porsche revealed the radical 911 GT3 R Hybrid racing car, with its 40,000rpm flywheel generator dumped adjacent to the driver, and raced it at the 2010 Nürburgring 24 Hours (DNF after 142 laps), we have cogitated on exactly how a hybrid road 911 might adopt electrification while minimising the drawbacks.

In these intervening years, the release of the barnstorming PHEV 918 Spyder and totemic victories at Le Mans with the ultra-complex 919 Hybrid spaceship-on-wheels should have allayed reservations about an upcoming street-legal 911 hybrid, but they did no such thing. An attempt to extend the regulatory life of the flat six by electrifying the powertrain could still go wrong. An 1800kg 911 PHEV? No thanks.

But now an official hybrid 911 is finally upon us, and we can say that Porsche evidently shared our concerns. Look around the body of the subject of this road test and you will see a fuel filler cap but no charge port cover, and yet this definitely is a hybrid 911, just not a heavy PHEV.

The new 911 Carrera GTS, which is the model selected to introduce Porsche’s T-Hybrid (T for Turbo) technology, carries only a small battery pack and two tactically placed electric motors. The system was conceived with the goal of decreasing emissions and future-proofing the flat six while simultaneously escalating performance to levels hitherto unknown to any non-GT or Turbo-badged 911, all while not straying beyond 1600kg in full running order.

This is, on paper, a rather stunning machine. What we will now discover is how well this hybrid complexity translates to the simple joy of driving and, of course, to that trademark day-to-day 911 usability.

DESIGN & STYLING

8
porsche 911 gts 992.2 2025 air intakes 6

Porsche used to draw attention to the hybrid anatomy of its cars with lime-green details. For the very first hybrid production 911 there are no such gimmicks beyond a small decal on the flank. Little will give the game away to onlookers. The message is clear: the Carrera GTS is a 911 first; hybridness is incidental. 

But never mind the internals: onlookers may not even realise this is a new model, so subtle are the design revisions made to the facelifted 911 revealed in 2024. Range-wide updates amount to reprofiled bumpers with horizontal elements that exaggerate the car’s width and new headlights that house the daytime-running light component, freeing up space for larger air intakes.

This T-Hybrid set-up adds complexity but doesn’t alter the fundamental 911 layout or suspension tech. On paper, the one giveaway of its existence is our test car’s weight distribution of 37:63, front to rear – a fraction more nose-heavy than the 36:64 of the ‘back-to-basics’ 911 T tested in 2023
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

The updated GTS is the most easily identifiable car in the line-up, courtesy of its quintet of gill-like blades, but whatever the model, the changes are slight. Still to come in facelifted form is the 911 Turbo, and there’s a chance Porsche will release a GT2 RS for the second phase of the 992’s lifespan. Expect both to be T-Hybrid creations.

Note also that the Carrera GTS is, as before, also available in Cabriolet and Targa guises, and with four-wheel drive. There is, alas, no manual ’box this time – a shame not only for the mechanical engagement, but for the lack of the lovely open-pore walnut gearknob Porsche has started to offer too.

So to the heart of the matter. To ‘9A3B6’, as it’s known internally. Porsche describes this 3.6-litre turbocharged flat six as “completely redeveloped”, suggesting that rather than being entirely new, it is derived from the 3.0-litre twin-turbo unit that has served in the 911 since the Carrera went to forced induction in 2015.

The extra capacity is the result of the bore increasing from 91.0mm to 97.0mm and stroke rising from 76.4mm to 81.0mm. This engine has new internals and mounts, a more compact intake manifold and cylinder heads, and it uses more direct-acting finger followers for the valvetrain – the old engine’s VarioCam Plus variable valve lift is no longer required. The crankshaft counterweights are also lighter.

It generates 479bhp of the GTS’s hybrid-enhanced total output of 534bhp (the previous GTS made 473bhp). The 400V electrical circuit also means the unit can do without a belt drive and starter motor, and so despite being larger than the 3.0-litre twin-turbo on which it is loosely based, the 3.6-litre stands 110mm shorter.

The T-Hybrid element takes a form similar to what we have seen in so-called mild-hybrid applications (Formula 1 too). A Varta-made, rapid-cycling lithium ion battery supplies power to (and takes recuperative energy from) a motor inside the eight-speed PDK and another within the turbo housing, leveraging know-how from the 919. There’s more detail in ‘Technical focus’ (below), but note that the T-Hybrid set-up doesn’t give the Carrera GTS pure-EV driving ability.

What’s interesting is that peak boost has risen from 1.2 bar in the old twin-turbo motor to 1.8 bar here. So why does power from the ICE take only a tiny hike? Answer: to comply with ‘Lamda 1’ regulations in Germany. To minimise exhaust emissions, a perfect fuel-air mix is required at all points in the engine’s scope (rather than running rich on full throttle at the top end, for that bit of extra ‘go’). The new engine achieves this; the old one didn’t.

The T-Hybrid bits are said to add 50kg to the package. Our test car, which has optional lightweight seats and glass, trod the scales at 1607kg with its 63-litre tank full. This beats the claimed weight of 1645kg but is nearly 100kg more than the pre-facelift Carrera S we tested in 2019 (fitted with rear steer, front-axle lift and rear seats, so no weight-weeny). At the same time, the GTS undercuts the Ferrari 296 GTB PHEV supercar we tested in 2022 by 31kg and the current, non-hybrid Aston Martin Vantage by more still. Even in hybrid form, the 911 remains at the lighter end of the spectrum.

Elsewhere, the contact patch has grown over the previous Carrera GTS, if only at the back, and the 911 that in theory takes you halfway to GT3-level vigour still has helper springs on the rear struts of its 10mm-shorter-than-standard suspension, though the adaptive Bilstein dampers are faster-acting than before. Rear steer is standard this time too. The GTS can also have active anti-roll bars (PDCC), now powered directly by the hybrid system and even faster-actuating, though our test car went without.

Technical Focus

The new T-Hybrid arrangement in the GTS increases overall power and torque through electrification, but even more significantly it lays the ground for the 911 to meet future emissions standards.

Here we have a circa-27kg, 400V battery nestled behind the front luggage compartment, powering an electric motor within the car’s large, solitary, 125,000rpm turbocharger (a unit that lurks between the exhaust and compressor turbines) and another motor inside the reinforced PDK gearbox.

All-electric running was never the aim, which is why the GTS doesn’t have a charge port and why the battery has a capacity of just 1.9kWh. By comparison, the Ferrari 296 GTB carries a heftier 7.5kWh unit beneath its narrow parcel shelf. Porsche says that, all in, its electrification of the 911 concept adds only about 50kg.

The e-turbo element of the T-Hybrid system is particularly interesting. The compressor can spool up extraordinarily quickly when given a push by the motor, which can output up to 26bhp. Result: throttle response comparable to that of a naturally aspirated engine, in theory.

There’s also no need for a wastegate as the turbo e-motor can decelerate the turbine should pressure in the system spike, with the energy generated (up to 11kW can be extracted from the exhaust gases) fed back to the battery or sent directly to the other motor. It’s a clever set-up. ‘Nimble’ might be a better description, because this lithium ion unit can simultaneously discharge power to the drive motor in the gearbox while recuperating electricity from the e-turbo. There’s very little wastage in energy terms.

The 400V system also means there’s no old-fashioned starter motor, so when you push the button, the engine fires that instant. With no need for a fan drive for the alternator and AC compressor, the crankcase is also 20% flatter, which creates space for the pulse-controlled inverter feed and the DC/DC converter.

INTERIOR

8
porsche 911 gts 992.2 2025 front seats 34

There’s relatively little new to report from inside the cabin, compared to the pre-facelift GTS. Depending on what you option, you might be treated to some new textures and surfaces, but this remains a solidly wrought, ergonomically superb, light-filled environment and one that exhibits Porsche’s particular sport-luxe approach better than any other model in the company’s range.

Those of a more track-day bent can option the carbon-backed buckets from the 911 GT3, lots of Race-Tex (Porsche’s take on Alcantara) and a fire extinguisher, all of which are seen on our test car, while anybody who sees their GTS as more of a super-GT can have truffle-brown leather and so on.

One thing all 911s of this generation have in common is the evocative view over the scuttle, and down the road through the peaks of the fenders. And gratifyingly heavily sprung door handles that can pinch the skin on your palm if you’re not careful.

Another interesting thing to note is that Porsche now offers the 911 as a pure two-seater. You need to specify rear seats if you would like them, and we recommend that you do, if not for their ability to cart children along with you, then for the added insulation they bring from the roaring rear tyres, or the neat luggage deck they provide when folded. In short, worth having.

We may mourn the loss of the analogue tachometer, but it is made slightly easier by Porsche’s digital tech working flawlessly. The gauge cluster has a number of layouts to choose from, and it gives you a lot of choice in terms of which information you want it to display.

The central touchscreen has exceptionally crisp resolution and graphics and responds pretty much instantly. Its menu structure is also logical and easy to use on the move. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto work wirelessly and are nicely integrated into the native interface.

In the frunk

The presence of the T-Hybrid battery doesn’t impinge on luggage space, as you might expect. In fact, the new GTS has three litres more official capacity than its direct forebear, at 135 litres. It’s enough to squish down a couple of duffel bags, and there is of course also the space behind the front seats, though it’s less accessible if you opt for the heavily sculpted bucket seats.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

10
porsche 911 gts 992.2 2025 jh 53

Now then. We will get on to how the new Carrera GTS and its T-Hybrid powertrain behave on the public road in a moment, but in coldly objective terms, just how rapid do we think a mere rear-driven Carrera can reasonably aspire to be when fired off in a perfectly straight line?

On an overcast day at Horiba MIRA proving ground, our grey test car’s launch control programme struggled when grappling with frigid conditions. The fat rear Goodyears would get going with reasonable efficacy but then light up uncontrollably towards the top of first gear, in a way that was tricky to manage. However, once or twice, with a good bit of heat in the mix, the launch control software and torque-vectoring limited-slip diff did their job, the rubber just about held on and the telemetry recorded remarkable acceleration figures.

I wasn’t prepared for just how much of an animal this GTS is, and I mean that in a good way. The new 3.6 is guttural in a manner that has eluded every flavour of the 3.0-litre twin-turbo unit.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

The quickest 0-60mph time was 2.75sec, which more or less matches the time we set in the 296 GTB – a time taken on a warmer day, with simmering Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres to glue the Ferrari’s backside to the track surface. For any 911 shy of a full-blown Turbo to launch with anything approaching such explosivity is, frankly, jaw-dropping, even with the natural traction advantage of having so much mass behind the rear axle. Triple figures were reached in 6.3sec, at which point the Ferrari is disappearing but the GTS finds itself some 0.7sec ahead of the 656bhp Aston Vantage. Here we have an old-school, giant-slaying Porsche 911.

One more statistic to mull: over a standing kilometre, the GTS is a scant four-tenths slower than the most recent 911 GT2 RS, and trails its fearsome relative by just a tenth from 30-70mph in full kickdown. Given that the GT2 RS needed good conditions and something approaching a semi-slick tyre to generate its numbers, the inference here is that, in the real world, the GTS is a faster machine.

And it is in the real world where this new 3.6-litre T-Hybrid set-up manages, if anything, to make even more of a lasting impression than it does on the telemetry data traces. It’s clear from the outset just how much quicker-spooling this electrically assisted turbo is than the hardly sluggish pair of small, parallel-operating turbos fixed to the 3.0-litre motor (one snail per bank) manage to be. In terms of tip-in, roll-on throttle response, the T-Hybrid can’t quite replicate the feeling of a contemporary naturally aspirated performance car engine, but it does a pretty good impression of, say, an atmo 6.0-litre V12 from the mid-2000s.

This is rather a lovely thing. It feels more big-lunged than its 3591cc would suggest, and while the twin-turbo Carreras are hardly dependent on constantly shuffling down their ’boxes to make progress, the hybrid GTS really is ready to sling into the middle distance at any moment. Data: a 2020-model-year Carrera S needs 5.3sec to go from 30-70mph in fourth gear, but the GTS? Just 4.7sec, which is also 0.2sec up on our recorded time for the current Turbo S, only you’re getting sweeter linearity from the full-bodied delivery of this new 3.6.

Porsche has also reinforced its eight-speed PDK for this application (the GTS still doesn’t get the utterly razor-sharp PDK Sport found in the GT3) and it is a dextrous ’box with no drawbacks in terms of low-speed drivability. The gearing remains sensible by modern standards too – second gear redlining at 66mph.

Admittedly, third will take you to 97mph, but the truth is that this 3.6 does its best work in the low and mid ranges of its 7500rpm scope. It’s here that its muscularity is most discernible, and also where its beefcake cry – richer, deeper, more gargling, and perhaps less mechanically intricate than anything the Carrera has enjoyed since the model line went turbo – is most enjoyable. It’s almost too theatrical, in fact, with a suspicious degree of old-school character. You do wonder whether there might be some artifice at play in the acoustics, but surely not, eh?

As ever, you can vary the baseline character of the powertrain, using the rotary selector that hangs off a spoke on the small steering rim. There is a notable difference between Normal and max-attack Sport Plus, so the GTS needn’t have the bit between its teeth at all times. You also have the red button in the middle of the selector. This gives you 20 seconds of all-out response, for those moments when that fast-travelling BMW M3 up ahead is still contriving to hold you up.

On which note, and as we have seen with other high-performance hybrid applications, the T-Hybrid’s electrical boost, whether to the turbo or the gearbox motor (a neat graphic shows you what is going where in terms of energy), is ever available. You might just about succeed in depleting the battery with a prolonged hammering of the car on circuit, but on the road we never saw charge drop below about half. Owners need not pay any attention to the hybrid element of the car if it doesn’t interest them – it operates quietly in the background.

We should also highlight braking performance. A heavier Carrera the new GTS may be, but nothing in the class stops better. Less than 39 metres to pull up from 70mph is close to the level of true track-day lightweights.

RIDE & HANDLING

9
porsche 911 gts 992.2 cornering 2025 front corner 15

There’s a gritty incisiveness to the way the GTS flits into and through direction changes (helped by truly outstanding vertical body control) that immediately marks it out from lower-ranking Carreras. Equally, the GTS still feels a notch below the epic GT3.

For plenty of people, it will duly feel like the sweet spot between outright sports car dynamism and the 911’s modern shift into GT territory. Some will find the regular Carrera S silkier everyday company, which it is; and, on the road, very few will wish they had the added explosive agility and prickly manners of the GT3. The GTS has long been billed as a 'GT3-lite’ but this time round that really does feel like the reality.

During transitions on circuit you can fairly easily discern the heft of this 1600kg-plus package, but on the road the GTS disguises its mass with the aid of those quicker-acting Bilsteins and rear steering that continues to set the standard in terms of its near-undetectable calibration. This car is fast and cohesive, and the decision to go with rather a light, quick initial steering action is vindicated. This could have felt unnatural in a car of this scale, but it doesn’t – it simply invites you to get stuck into the GTS.

In RWD guise, this latest Carrera GTS also has a level of playfulness that seems borrowed from 911s of yesteryear – if not in terms of the raw physics (the nose doesn’t bob uncontrollably and the chassis won’t stab you in the back on a trailing throttle) then certainly in spirit. The throttle pedal needs to be respected because it can very easily and enjoyably delineate the angle of your view forwards from the direction of the road itself on anything less than a dry surface.

The 911’s particular weight distribution can also be more readily enlisted for the purposes of subtly changing your angle of mid-corner attack than it can in less highly strung derivatives. The new GTS has a wider rear tyre than its direct forebear but is a more adjustable car. The only blot in its copybook is steering feel, which is good but doesn’t quite communicate grip levels across the front axle with a clarity that feels aligned with the rest of this alert, evocative package.

As for refinement, the GTS is surprisingly pliant given its body control and the substantial wheel-and-tyre package. Ergonomic comfort and visibility are also class-leading but noise remains the 911’s chief bugbear. At a 70mph cruise, our test car’s 71dBA is equal to that of a Lamborghini Revuelto, even with the Italian supercar’s noise-transmitting carbonfibre monocoque and its mammoth 355-section rear Pirellis. Optioning rear seats would help the GTS’s cause in this respect, certainly.

Track Notes

Normally a portlier hybrid variant is the last one you’d choose for a track-day outing but, in the case of the 911 the GTS really is the closest you’ll get to enjoying the full GT3 experience without having to shell out for an actual GT3 and also live with its on-road rawness.

On a cold day, the GTS’s new Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport ‘P’ tyres needed a good degree of heat in them to properly wake up, but boy could the rewards be reaped once they came on song and that uncomfortable phase of power-on understeer then oversteer was dispensed with.

The GTS has a fizzing, thoroughbred character to it on track, with a bit more ‘old-school 911’ flavour about it than we had expected. It is ever ready to rotate on a trailing brake but the response of its barrel-chested new 3.6-litre engine inspires confidence when it’s time to reopen the throttle and to drive through and out of the corner, sensitively managing any yaw.

Where you could just about sense its machinations in the 991-gen GT3 (now a decade old), rear-axle steering has now been mastered by Weissach to such an extent that it is nigh-impossible to detect through entry, apex and exit phases on corners of varying speed. The GTS has a rare precision and accuracy.

The cast-iron brake rotors also hold up very well, though carbon-ceramics are an option (we would have them more for the reduction in unsprung mass than anything).

Ultimately, however, the GTS is not a GT3. Its default balance in any situation where it is not being taken truly by the scruff of the neck has a touch of nose-heaviness that Porsche’s track-day special comprehensively side-steps.

You can also sense that extra 150kg the car is carrying, and it almost goes without saying that the granular steering feel and deeply gratifying front-axle bite of the road racer is also absent. And yet, for a couple of track days each year, the politer 911 GTS would give you enormous satisfaction.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
porsche 911 gts 992.2 2025 front tracking 20

The refreshed 911 range kicks off at just under £100,000, and that’s for a Carrera with no options – an idea that only exists in the Porsche configurator, and then only briefly.

You then move up through the Carrera T and Carrera S (there is no Carrera 4 or 4S quite yet), and their open-top counterparts, until you get to the £132,600 GTS, the most expensive derivative of which is the 4 GTS Cabriolet at £149,100. From there is just a short hop to the realm of the updated 911 GT3, which costs £157,300 whether or not you go for the Touring Package – and, of course, you actually manage to get your hands on one from a dealer.

Given its sheer performance and versatility, the RWD GTS, for a touch over £130k, looks reasonably priced, not least because the upcoming 911 Turbo is likely to cost at least £170,000 but won’t be meaningfully quicker in the real world. The GTS also finds itself in clear airspace. Audi no longer makes the R8 and the front-engined alternatives from Mercedes-AMG and Aston Martin are considerably more expensive. In dynamic terms, the Porsche is every bit the match for these more outwardly glamorous cars – and is also a good deal more efficient.

So just how efficient is this car? Our touring economy test returned close to 35mpg, which translates to a motorway range of 475 miles. (Those with touring ambitions will envy their European counterparts, because the left-hand-drive 911 can still be optioned with a supersized 83-litre tank, taking the range to an implausible-sounding 626 miles.) In day-to-day driving expect closer to 33mpg, which is fair going for a car with well in excess of 500bhp and a top speed of 194mph. An Aston Vantage will struggle to get far beyond 25mpg in humdrum use.

VERDICT

9
porsche 911 gts 992.2 2025 static 2

The story of this latest Carrera GTS has two distinct elements.

One relates to the name itself, and the kind of car it represents. What started as a parts-bin special (albeit an immensely lovable one) in the late-2000s, then for years occupied something of a bit-part role in the broader 911 line-up, has suddenly become the most headstrong, exciting and individualistic derivative with the possible exception of the GT3 RS. Today, the GTS is arguably the Platonic ideal of the modern road-going Porsche 911: thrilling but usable.

The second element is the advent of the T-Hybrid powertrain. One can’t help wondering if simply having the 3.6-litre engine in atmospheric form and making do with less power would result in a sweeter driver’s car (it would mean a lighter one, certainly). However, if regulations are ushering the 911 onto a hybrid path, this is a sensitive way to do it.

Richard Lane

Richard Lane, Autocar
Title: Deputy road test editor

Richard joined Autocar in 2017 and like all road testers is typically found either behind a keyboard or steering wheel (or, these days, a yoke).

As deputy road test editor he delivers in-depth road tests and performance benchmarking, plus feature-length comparison stories between rival cars. He can also be found presenting on Autocar's YouTube channel.

Mostly interested in how cars feel on the road – the sensations and emotions they can evoke – Richard drives around 150 newly launched makes and models every year. His job is then to put the reader firmly in the driver's seat. 

