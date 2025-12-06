Peugeot CEO Alain Favey has a bold plan to put style and driving dynamics back at the heart of the brand.

Join deputy editor Felix Page at Stellantis's UK headquarters to hear Favey outline why the UK market is so important to Peugeot's EV strategy, how he'll grow its market share in Europe - and how the brand is very literally reinventing the wheel for its next-generation cars.

He also tells us how Peugeot will rekindle the spirit of the legendary 205 GTi for a new line of hot hatches, and ensure that all future models 'feel like Peugeots', even if they're closely related to cars from other brands.

