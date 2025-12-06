BACK TO ALL NEWS
Listen: Peugeot CEO's plan to return to the GTi glory days
Listen: Peugeot CEO's plan to return to the GTi glory days

Alain Favey explains how he will rekindle one of the best loved sporting sub brands

Felix Page
News
6 December 2025

Peugeot CEO Alain Favey has a bold plan to put style and driving dynamics back at the heart of the brand.

Join deputy editor Felix Page at Stellantis's UK headquarters to hear Favey outline why the UK market is so important to Peugeot's EV strategy, how he'll grow its market share in Europe - and how the brand is very literally reinventing the wheel for its next-generation cars.

He also tells us how Peugeot will rekindle the spirit of the legendary 205 GTi for a new line of hot hatches, and ensure that all future models 'feel like Peugeots', even if they're closely related to cars from other brands.

Felix Page

Felix Page
