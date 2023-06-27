Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive

There’s something a bit perverse about this facelift of the Peugeot 508 PSE. After all, it is very literally a facelift. There are no changes to the mechanicals of this beefy, plug-in hybrid executive, only stylistic ones - and, let’s be honest, the 508 PSE needed style updates like Google needs more brand awareness. It was really rather stunning.

The good news is that it still is. The whole fascia is new, with ‘three claw’ LED running lights, slimmer headlights and a gloss black grille being chief among the changes. Maybe it’s lost a touch of class with the more overtly aggressive contrast grille, but this is still a stunner and - to our eyes - even better in the SW estate body that we’re testing here.

The most significant news with this refresh is actually inside the 508, where the dated infotainment system has been replaced with a new 10in touchscreen, complete with new menu layout and high-def graphics. More on that in a bit.

Performance still comes from a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine and dual electric motors, with the motor up front being integrated into the eight-speed automatic gearbox and the rear motor powering the back axle via reduction gearing. That all adds up to 355bhp and a 0-62mph time of 5.2sec. Usefully faster than any of the big VW executive PHEVs, be it Passat or Arteon. It’s a second faster, even, than the BMW 330e xDrive Touring.

So it’s no surprise that there is an inherent brutality to the way the Peugeot 508 goes down the road. It has such a swell of power and torque, and it wants to deliver all of it, all of the time, if you’ll only let it.

Sure, the 508 is also a doddle to drive moderately – damping, body control and steering all gel well and let you relax and get on with your day in peace if that’s what you wish - even while there’s always a lurking sense of impatience. Like a well-trained dog that walks well on a lead but is permanently quivering in anticipation of the moment it can run full pelt at the horizon.

And do you know what? The power delivery in the 508 PSE is an endearing kind of lunacy; a restrained rabidness that’s entirely unique from any other PHEV and, frankly, it’s rather brilliant.

Sure, the 508 isn’t remotely as delicate or tactile to drive as a BMW 330e, yet there’s no doubting the appeal to the scrappy, full-on attitude that comes from a similar school to other delightful nutters like the Ford Focus RS and Nissan GT-R.