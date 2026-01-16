Well this is joyous: a Morgan Super 3 on Autocar's long-term fleet. The latest three-wheeler is the spiritual successor to the very first Morgans, which were three-wheeled runabouts, and a three-wheeled Mog, now in its second generation, has been back in the firm's range since the idea was reprised in 2011.

I'm to be custodian of this Super 3, which was recently picked up from Morgan's swanky London showroom after a good handover and briefing about how it works. But first there was the added pleasure of deciding what it should look like.

Morgan's Super 3 configurator is one of those that, along with Indian Motorcycle's and Caterham's, lives on a loop on my laptop when I'm on deadline.

I've probably imaginarily specced as many as they make a year, but all different; so with the input of some colleagues and, more importantly, Morgan's colour, material and finish designer Libby Carpenter and automotive designer Evan Llewellyn, we refined the choices to a spec we would all find agreeable (remembering Morgan will have to sell this car later).

You can choose from a lot of options and colours and trims, including some bespoke stuff not on the configurator, and Morgan's team is on hand for customers who want to be walked through it or go even further off-piste than is usual.

There's a full options list on the right, but the highlights are Heron Grey paint with a Safari Yellow cowl, a black interior, some luggage racks I'm planning to put to good use, with red bungees on the sides, and even a discreet 1970s/1980s Autocar logo as a bespoke detail.

There's also a heater and heated seats, which, given this will be my daily driver into the autumn, will prove handy. The Super 3's only weather equipment is a tonneau cover, which is actually very waterproof but has to be at least half-uncovered before driving.