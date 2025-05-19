With the ever-increasing number of SUVs on our roads, finding proper, dependable sources of driver entertainment isn't quite as easy as it once was.

It's especially hard to find a sports car on a real-world budget, but our list of the best affordable sports cars will help you find a phenomenal drive without breaking the bank.

They may not be as numerous as before and many don’t seem as affordable in these inflationary times, but they exist, and they’re cars that demand to be seized and cherished.

Despite their price, some of them are the best sports cars you can buy, and among them are mid-engined two-seaters, front-engined roadsters, big-engined muscle cars and lightweight specials.

Some of these cars could easily serve as daily transport; for others, that would be the case only for the genuinely enthusiastic.

They share an affordable asking price – £50,000 or below in some cases, and quite a long way below in some - and the capacity to light up your motoring as often as the mood takes.

Our top pick is the Alpine A110, which is one of the most engaging, dynamic and enthalling cars money can buy today.

But what other models make it into our top ten list? Read on to find out...