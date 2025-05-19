With the ever-increasing number of SUVs on our roads, finding proper, dependable sources of driver entertainment isn't quite as easy as it once was.
It's especially hard to find a sports car on a real-world budget, but our list of the best affordable sports cars will help you find a phenomenal drive without breaking the bank.
They may not be as numerous as before and many don’t seem as affordable in these inflationary times, but they exist, and they’re cars that demand to be seized and cherished.
Despite their price, some of them are the best sports cars you can buy, and among them are mid-engined two-seaters, front-engined roadsters, big-engined muscle cars and lightweight specials.
Some of these cars could easily serve as daily transport; for others, that would be the case only for the genuinely enthusiastic.
They share an affordable asking price – £50,000 or below in some cases, and quite a long way below in some - and the capacity to light up your motoring as often as the mood takes.
Our top pick is the Alpine A110, which is one of the most engaging, dynamic and enthalling cars money can buy today.
But what other models make it into our top ten list? Read on to find out...
Best for: handling
Every significant part of the Alpine A110 driving experience, from the rasping turbocharged torque of its engine to the immersive poise and panache of its handling, is all about fun.
It brings to life journeys and roads that rivals don't and possesses seriously enjoyable driving dynamics.
The standard A110 arrived in 2017 to a rapturous welcome from critics and owners alike. The later Alpine A110 S brought a power rise from 248bhp to 288bhp (and it has subsequently climbed to 296bhp), firmer suspension and bigger brakes.
Various special editions, including the plush Légende GT, have come and gone. And now there's the range-topping, extra-specialised Alpine A110 R. But none has supplanted the entry-level A110 in our affections, which has such an enticing and delicate kind of poise, grip and body control.
Rarely does a car come along so devoted to driver involvement, and so singularly effective at it, even among affordable sports cars.
Read our Alpine A110 review
Slight problem with this list - most of these cars are either unaffordable, unavailable, or unreliable/unusable. For me only the Mazda MX5 qualifies.
I disagree that the 4th gen MX-5 is more spacious - it really isn't. The 3rd gen has a roomier cabin, space to put your feet, and even a glovebox!
MX-5s are all lovely to drive so if you can live with a tiny cabin grab one while you can; or save money with a good secondhand 3rd gen.