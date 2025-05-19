BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
The best affordable sports cars - driven, rated and ranked
The best affordable sports cars - driven, rated and ranked

The demise of the affordable sports car has been lamented too early. Here are the best routes to fun on a budget

News
Matt Saunders AutocarJack Warrick
9 mins read
19 May 2025

With the ever-increasing number of SUVs on our roads, finding proper, dependable sources of driver entertainment isn't quite as easy as it once was.

It's especially hard to find a sports car on a real-world budget, but our list of the best affordable sports cars will help you find a phenomenal drive without breaking the bank.  

They may not be as numerous as before and many don’t seem as affordable in these inflationary times, but they exist, and they’re cars that demand to be seized and cherished.

Related articles

Despite their price, some of them are the best sports cars you can buy, and among them are mid-engined two-seaters, front-engined roadsters, big-engined muscle cars and lightweight specials.

Some of these cars could easily serve as daily transport; for others, that would be the case only for the genuinely enthusiastic.

They share an affordable asking price – £50,000 or below in some cases, and quite a long way below in some - and the capacity to light up your motoring as often as the mood takes.

Our top pick is the Alpine A110, which is one of the most engaging, dynamic and enthalling cars money can buy today. 

But what other models make it into our top ten list? Read on to find out... 

1. Alpine A110

10
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs8

Best for: handling

Every significant part of the Alpine A110 driving experience, from the rasping turbocharged torque of its engine to the immersive poise and panache of its handling, is all about fun.

The A110 is quick, agile, effusive and ultimately enormous, accessible fun. It deserves the full five stars.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

It brings to life journeys and roads that rivals don't and possesses seriously enjoyable driving dynamics. 

The standard A110 arrived in 2017 to a rapturous welcome from critics and owners alike. The later Alpine A110 S brought a power rise from 248bhp to 288bhp (and it has subsequently climbed to 296bhp), firmer suspension and bigger brakes.

Various special editions, including the plush Légende GT, have come and gone. And now there's the range-topping, extra-specialised Alpine A110 R. But none has supplanted the entry-level A110 in our affections, which has such an enticing and delicate kind of poise, grip and body control.

Rarely does a car come along so devoted to driver involvement, and so singularly effective at it, even among affordable sports cars.

Read our Alpine A110 review

Alpine A110

Car review
Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front

Alpine A110

France’s revered sports car brand is back and chasing some heavyweight scalps

Read our review
2. Porsche 718

10
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs8

Best for: daily driving

The Porsche 718 remains by some distance the most complete mid-engined sports car on sale.

The car’s ability to deploy its performance has only been magnified by the engineers’ efforts to firm up the fundamentals.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

Whether fitted with a four- or a six-cylinder motor, be in no doubt: the Boxster and Cayman have always been, and remain, excellent.

Let's not forget the naturally aspirated flat-six engine in upper-level GTS, GT4 and Boxster Spyder models. It's a superb engine by any standards - based on the 3.0-litre unit in the '992' 911, only enlarged to 4.0 litres and shorn of the turbos.

Both the Boxster and Cayman remain practical, ever-engaging to drive, and plenty fast even in four-cylinder form.

The 718 still has it all - and it takes a car of once-in-a-generation dynamic brilliance to beat it.

Read our Porsche 718 review

3. Ariel Atom 4

10
  • Design10
  • Interior9
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs10

Best for: driver engagement

Anyone with a £50,000 budget to spend on something in which they just want to enjoy themselves would be remiss in the extreme to overlook one of the most direct and glaringly obvious solutions to their brief: the utterly brilliant Ariel Atom 4.

The Atom retains so absorbing a dynamic character that it can be enormous fun on both road and track, when so many of its close rivals simply can’t do both.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

This lightweight two-seater is part motorbike, part car, part tubular curio. But while demanding plenty of commitment from its driver, it’s superbly involving and characterful.

Our favourite lightweight sports car, the Atom keeps it focus squarely on the essentials. A windscreen is an optional extra - and if you don’t go for one, a helmet is an absolute must. 

But huge pace and almost unrivalled excitement are this car’s crowning glories. The former comes from the car’s turbocharged Honda four-cylinder engine, which can be turned up as far as 350bhp in a car weighing little more than 600kg.

But the latter isn’t just about superbike-baiting acceleration. The Atom's chassis is singularly adjustable, and it can be made so easily to work every bit as well on a bumpy, flowing B-road as on a track day.

Getting on top of an Atom on the track and getting every scrap of performance from it is a challenge like few sports cars can offer in 2024. 

Read our Ariel Atom 4 review

4. Mazda MX-5

9
  • Design10
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: outright value

There isn't a single area in which this fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 fails to surpass its predecessor. It's shorter, lighter, more spacious and better laid out. It's sharper looking but still disarming and not at all ostentatious. It's also faster, more frugal and even more vibrant and engaging to drive.

With its lack of needless complication, light weight and manual gearbox, the MX-5 flits inertia-free from corner to corner, feeling like a breath of fresh a
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

In 2018, Mazda facelifted its iconic roadster, with the headline change being a 23bhp power hike for its feisty 2.0-litre engine. A steering column that also now adjusts for reach was also introduced, addressing one of the MX-5's only ergonomic drawbacks.

The entry-level 1.5-litre MX-5 still develops 130bhp, while the 2.0-litre model makes 181bhp but also gets a front strut brace, a limited-slip differential and uprated Bilstein dampers as standard. 

Whichever you choose, rear-driven chassis poise and lots of driver involvement are guaranteed.

That’s because the MX-5 is still every inch the same zesty and inimitable car that it always has been. Its character hasn't really changed at all in three decades, and nothing on this list offers a better pounds-per-smile rating.

Read our Mazda MX-5 review

5. Morgan Super 3

9
  • Design10
  • Interior7
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: thrills

The Super 3 (the 2012 reinvention, not the 1909 original) proved to be a surprise hit for the Malvern maker. Around 2500 left the factory over a 10-year production run, which for the nichiest of niche manufacturers is as close to mass production as it gets.

It aims to put a smile on your face with an experience that takes you away from the mundane and everyday, and it does so with joyful verve.
Matt Prior, Editor-at-large

Thankfully, today's Super 3 oozes the same spirit and charm of its predecessor, yet comes in a far more versatile and modern package.

The unique three-wheel layout remains the same, as do the upturned bathtub looks, but under the skin, there's a stronger monocoque construction, more sophisticated suspension and a three-cylinder Ford Fiesta engine in place of a throbbing V-twin.

Tipping the scales at just 635kg, the 118bhp Morgan is brisk, its performance aided by a snickety five-speed manual sourced from the Mazda MX-5. Yet it's the way the skinny-tyred machine tackles corners that delivers the real delight, the modest grip levels and well-balanced handling making it huge fun at any speed - but especially accessibly so on the road.

Most lightweight specials offer greater outright pace and better circuit suitability than this, and the last 3 Wheeler had a bit more character, but when all you want to do is drive on the sort of roads that most of us use every day and grab every moment of joy you can while doing so, few cars will have your heart singing more loudly.

Read our Morgan Super 3 review

6. Ford Mustang

8
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: aural pleasure

The seventh-generation ‘Stang arrived late in 2024, and given we named it our Best Dream Car at our annual awards, we believe it's better than ever. 

It’s worth sticking with the manual, then, and it’s hard to see why you would bother with the Dark Horse either. It gets only a handful of extra power and no extra torque, and this GT drives every bit as well.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

That said, the Mustang ownership experience has a few drawbacks in the UK. The car’s sheer size means you have to think twice about where you're going to park it in town and what kinds of country lanes you might seek out with it. 

With its dipsomaniac 5.0-litre V8, meanwhile, you will need to factor in a greater number of visits to the pumps than your peers in their German sports cars. Ford of Europe used to offer a four-cylinder engine in the car to soften the blow on this front but has since discontinued it. 

The Mustang is a throwback of a sports car, needless to say, yet few direct rivals have such obvious likability. Its powertrain brings with it an appeal that engines with fewer cylinders simply don't muster and its rear-drive chassis balance is pretty peachy too

Read our Ford Mustang review

7. Caterham Seven

8
  • Design9
  • Interior7
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: simplicity

For more than 70 years, the Caterham Seven in all its forms (Lotus and Caterham) has been setting a defining standard for pure driver thrills.

The Seven is more of a weekend car, or something for trackdays
Matt Prior, Editor-at-large

If you don’t care about refinement, disregard modern crash-safety tests and wonder instead what kind of sports car will entertain you most widely and vividly wherever you happen to be, this diminutive British sports car is hard to beat.

The most affordable way into a new Seven is the Caterham Seven 170, which starts at £28,990 if you're willing to wield the spanners and build it yourself.

With its 84bhp turbocharged 660cc Suzuki engine, the Caterham looks a little weedy on paper, but a kerb weight of as little as 440kg means 0-60mph can be done and dusted in less than 7.0sec, the gargling three-pot engine encouraging you all the way.

Above the Seven 170, Caterham now offers the retro-themed Super Seven 600 and Super Seven 2000. Extended front cycle wings and plenty of body chrome trim give these cars classic Seven looks, but they can still be bought and built in kit form, the latter offering 180bhp of Ford Duratec power.

Move up again and you’re into proper performance Caterham territory, where proper motorsport-ready models can be found with as much as 310bhp, sequential gearboxes, full roll cages, track-ready slick tyres and fully adjustable suspension systems.

Here, even the madcap Caterham Seven 620R could be yours, fully factory-built and ready to go, for a lot less than the price of a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.

Cheaper Sevens get a live rear axle and lack the ride sophistication of the pricier De Dion-equipped cars, but with their skinny tyres and wrist-flick steering, they can still dance this way and that through corners, entertaining like only lightweight cars could.

The most innocent and exhilarating fun on four wheels? Quite possibly.

Read our Caterham Seven review

8. BMW Z4

8
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: interior quality

The BMW Z4 still the platform sibling of the Toyota Supra, but it's got its own trump cards to play that help it stand out. 

Experiencing the outstanding 3.0-litre straight six with a manual gearbox opens up a new dimension of involvement.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

It comes with the option of a drop-top, and its powertrain selection offers a little more versatility compared to other models on this list. 

The range opens with a 194bhp variant, but the more sporty models come with 255bhp or a range-topping 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine, offering 335bhp and 369lb ft of torque.

The Z4's strengths are found in its handling and ride, which have been significantly improved over its predecessor, offering great levels of stability at high speeds. 

A six-speed manual has also been made available since the start of 2024 (surprisingly, for the first time on this derivative) as part of the Handschalter Package, which also reconfigures the Z4's springs and dampers, and adjusts the model's steering mapping for a more engaging driving experience. 

It might sometimes feel more like a drop-top cruiser than an out-and-out sports car, but that's okay. Sometimes it's important to relax with the knowledge you can leave most other cars for dead at a set of lights. 

Read our BMW Z4 review

9. Morgan Plus Four

8
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: old-world charm

We’re stretching the bounds of qualification by including this car at the foot of our 'best affordable sports cars' roster but with justifiable mitigation. Morgan currently sells its cheapest four-wheeled sports car, the Morgan Plus Four, from a whisker under £63,000.

Here is a car that retains so much of the old-school charm and sense of occasion that has historically been key to its appeal but it does so despite being based on an all-new platform
Felix Page, Deputy editor

But because it has become a modern sports car brand with all avenues catered to and because Morgan sports cars have an almost unrivalled ability to hold their value, the company can offer surprisingly affordable finance deals on its models.

Which isn’t to say that a Plus Four would be anything like a 718 Boxster or GR Supra to own. Old-world charm is what this car exists to engender. Its design is about as inimitably retro as that of any car on the road.

But under its aluminium bodywork now sits a BMW turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an all-aluminium monocoque chassis, making this the first four-cylinder Morgan in the thick end of a century not to use traditional ladder-frame construction.

With 255bhp on tap, the Plus Four isn’t backwards coming forwards, but it remains a sports car for a particular, slightly laid back stride. It’s a car from which to take in a perfect English summer’s afternoon - with a bit of gusto, but nothing like as much as you might be tempted to with some sports cars.

Narrow and zippy, it makes short work of country lanes, although its cloth hood and half doors make for noisy motorway cruising, and neither its ride nor its limit handling are quite as well resolved as you might expect for your £60,000 sports car budget.

Even with a modern chassis and a modern turbocharged BMW engine, the Plus Four remains evocative to a fault. It’s still wonderful in its leafy, unhurried element.

Read our Morgan Plus Four review

10. MG Cyberster

7
  • Design8
  • Interior6
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling6
  • Costs7

Best for: zero emissions fun

The MG Cyberster is the only electric option on this list, moulding classic sports car proportions meet modern supercar styling. It's still the only electric convertible on sale. 

Considering that MG hasn’t designed a new sports car of any kind since 1995 and China has never made a roadster at all, this is quite an achievement.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

Power comes from a 75kWh battery, which is capable of producing over 300 miles of range. Power stands at 335bhp for the rear-motor version, or 503bhp in the dual-motor, all-wheel drive car. 

This is a sports car that won't be for everybody, and despite hitting 0-62mph in as little as 3.4sec, the Cyberster feels a bit odd in some areas. It doesn't possess the best seating position, for example, and its ADAS systems border on infuriating. 

That said, it does offer a unique driving experience. A silent drop-top has more drama to it than you might think, and as a grand tourer, you could do far worse. 

Read our MG Cyberster review

HOW TO CHOOSE THE BEST AFFORDABLE SPORTS CAR

Choosing the best sports car for you will come down to your own personal needs and budget. The lower end of the scale starts with the Mazda MX-5, which offers little practicality but heaps of fun behind the wheel.

At the higher end sits the Ariel Atom 4, which is even less practical. Prices for these are much more expensive. Yet, the Atom offers grear value when considering the performance on offer.

HOW WE TESTED AND SELECTED

This list was informed from years of testing affordable sports cars. Together, our team of road testers have driven every sports car on the market.

While the definition of affordable is subjective for many buyers, this list consists of models which cost around the £50,000 mark.

FAQs

What is a sports car?

A sports car is typically a low-built, high-performance vehicle designed for agility, speed, and dynamic handling. They often feature two doors, rear-wheel drive, and a focus on driver experience.

What’s the difference between a sports car and a supercar?

A supercar is a more extreme version of a sports car—usually more powerful, more expensive, and less common.

Do sports cars hold their value? 

Some do, especially limited editions or models with cult followings (e.g., Porsche 911, Toyota Supra). However, most sports cars depreciate faster than average vehicles.

Is insurance more expensive for sports cars?

Yes, insurance premiums for sports cars are typically higher due to their high value, repair costs, and associated risk of accidents.

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
LP in Brighton 17 July 2024

Slight problem with this list - most of these cars are either unaffordable, unavailable, or unreliable/unusable. For me only the Mazda MX5 qualifies.  

HowdyFolks 19 March 2024

I disagree that the 4th gen MX-5 is more spacious - it really isn't. The 3rd gen has a roomier cabin, space to put your feet, and even a glovebox!

MX-5s are all lovely to drive so if you can live with a tiny cabin grab one while you can; or save money with a good secondhand 3rd gen.

Anton motorhead 5 December 2023
Best affordable sports car? Well, that depends on who you are. And the GR86 is hardly relevant as it is sold out. Remember the good old days, when you could actually realistically dream of owning a BMW Z3, Toyota Celica, Fiat Coupe or Barchetta, Alfa GTV/GT, MGF, VW Scirocco, Honda Prelude etc. They were within reach for many of us if we prioritized carefully.

